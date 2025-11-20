LIDDS AB: LIDDS AB (publ) Interim Report January - September 2025

July - September 2025

Net sales amounted to 0 (0) KSEK

The operating result for the period was -876 (-1,061) KSEK

The net result was -891 (-877) KSEK corresponding to earnings

per share of -0.01 (-0.01) SEK

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -617 (-1,448) KSEK

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 1,733 (6,552) KSEK

January - September 2025

Net sales amounted to 0 (0) KSEK

The operating result for the period was -2,967 (-3,453) KSEK

The net result was -2,935 (-3,296) KSEK corresponding to earnings

per share of -0.02 (-0.03) SEK

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -2,949 (-4,451) KSEK



Significant events January - September 2025



On April 2, the board of directors decided to cease further development of the project areas Nanodotax, Nanoimod

and NOV 202.

Taking into account the principle of prudence, the board of directors, decided on April 10 to write down the book values of all intangible assets in LIDDS and Noviga as of 2024-12-31. This decision resulted in a deviation for the annual report compared to the published year-end report for 2024.

Due to the reasons to believe that the company's equity was less than on-half of the registered share capital, the board of directors decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purpose on April 22.

The balance sheet for liquidation purpose prepared and reviewed by the company's auditor showed that the equity was less than half of the registered share capital and therefore the board of directors decided on April 24 to call a first control meeting.

At the annual general meeting, at the same time first control meeting, on May 28, it was decided that the company will continue its operations and not be liquidated.



CEO statement

The efforts to realise the value that LIDDS and the group possess have continued during the third quarter, but so far these efforts have not yet resulted in any concrete successes.



In order to enable the Company to present a new balance sheet for liquidation purposes at the second control meeting in January, where the share capital is restored, the Board has convened an extraordinary general meeting in December to decide on reducing the share capital to 500 KSEK.



Mats Wiking

CEO and CFO

The interim report is available on the company's website https://liddspharma.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For additional information, please contact

Mats Wiking, CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 (0)70 620 04 00

E-mail: mats.wiking@liddspharma.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is Redeye AB

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.