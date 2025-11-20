Magnasense AB: Subgen AI AB updates its website and announces that the first day of trading under the new ticker will take place on 21 November 2025

On 6 November 2025, Subgen AI AB ("Subgen AI" or the "Company") announced that it had completed the reverse takeover of Subgen AI Limited pursuant to the agreement entered into on 22 July 2025. As a result thereof, the Company has changed its name to Subgen AI AB, which, together with other resolutions related to the reverse takeover, has been duly registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket). Today, the Company has updated its website in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The first day of trading in the Company's ordinary shares under the new ticker SUBGEN on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be 21 November 2025. As of the same date, the Company's listed warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6 will trade under the tickers SUBGEN TO 5 and SUBGEN TO 6, respectively.

On 22 July 2025, Magnasense AB entered into a conditional agreement regarding a reverse takeover of Subgen AI Limited (the "Transaction"). Through the Transaction, under which Subgen AI Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Magnasense AB's previous operations have been spun off, the Company's business consists entirely of Subgen AI Limited's operations, including those of its subsidiaries.

Completion of the Transaction was, among other things, conditional upon resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting in the Company. The extraordinary general meeting, held on 5 November 2025, resolved to adopt all of the board's proposed resolutions related to the Transaction. The resolutions are further described in the bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting that was announced by the Company on 5 November 2025.

Following agreements between the parties that all other conditions had been fulfilled or waived, the Transaction was completed on 6 November 2025 as announced in the Company's press release. The resolutions related to the Transaction have since been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, including the change of name from Magnasense AB to Subgen AI AB.

Today, the Company has updated its website (https://subgen.ai/) in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. Due to the change of name, the ticker for the Company's ordinary shares will be changed to SUBGEN, with the first day of trading under the new ticker on Nasdaq First North Growth Market taking place on 21 November 2025. As of the same date, the Company's listed warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6 will trade under the tickers SUBGEN TO 5 and SUBGEN TO 6, respectively.

The Company's ordinary shares currently trade under ISIN code SE0014401121 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Following the planned reverse share split, the ISIN code for the ordinary shares will be changed to SE0026820854. The Company's listed warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6 trade under ISIN codes SE0024788780 and SE0024788798, respectively, and these ISIN codes will not be affected by the reverse share split.

For further information, please contact:

Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB

Email: info@subgen.ai

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that develops both infrastructure and proprietary agent-centric AI-as-a-Service software, branded as Serenity Star. Its solutions are designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of AI across organizations. Subgen AI is experiencing rapid growth, building data centers and delivering services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, energy, legal, and human resources. Subgen AI operates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. For more information, see Subgen AI's website https://subgen.ai/.