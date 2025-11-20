Magnasense AB: Record date for reverse share split in Subgen AI AB and recalculation of warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Subgen AI AB ("Subgen AI" or the "Company") held on 5 November 2025, it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split, whereby one thousand (1,000) ordinary shares will be consolidated into one (1) ordinary share (1:1,000), and one thousand (1,000) class A shares will be consolidated into one (1) class A share (1:1,000) (the "Reverse Split"). It was further resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the Reverse Split. The Board of Directors has resolved that the record date for the Reverse Split shall be 26 November 2025. Due to the Reverse Split, a customary recalculation of the outstanding warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6 has been carried out.

The Board of Directors has resolved that the record date for the Reverse Split shall be 26 November 2025. The first day of trading in Subgen AI's ordinary share after the Reverse Split is 25 November 2025. As of this date, the share price of the ordinary share will reflect the effect of the Reverse Split.

As a result of the Reverse Split, the ISIN code for the ordinary shares will change from SE0014401121. As of 25 November 2025, the ordinary shares will trade under the new ISIN code SE0026820854. The ISIN code for the Company's non-listed class A shares is SE0026821019. The Company's listed warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6 trade under ISIN codes SE0024788780 and SE0024788798, respectively, and these ISIN codes will not be affected by the reverse share split. The Company's ordinary shares and its warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6 will trade under the tickers SUBGEN, SUBGEN TO 5, and SUBGEN TO 6, respectively.

Due to the Reverse Split, the number of ordinary shares will reduce from 519,449,763,052 ordinary shares to 519,449,763 ordinary shares and the number of non-listed class A shares will reduce from 498,987,606,931 class A shares to 498,987,606 class A shares. Following the Reverse Split, each share (irrespective of share class) will have a quota value of approximately SEK 0.002601.

The Reverse Split will be effected automatically through Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower, number of shares in proportion to their holdings on the record date of 26 November 2025. Shareholders whose shareholdings on the record date are not evenly divisible by one thousand (1,000) will receive ordinary shares free of charge from a shareholder to make their holding evenly divisible by one thousand (1,000).

The Reverse Split will result in a customary recalculation according to the terms and conditions of the outstanding warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6, which were issued in connection with the rights issue in May 2025 and are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Due to the Reverse Split, a recalculation of the subscription price and number of shares for which each warrant of series TO 5 and TO 6 entitles to has occurred. The new subscription price per share is SEK 14.00 for warrants of series TO 5 and SEK 17.50 for warrants of series TO 6. The new number of shares that each warrant of series TO 5 entitles to is 0.001 ordinary shares and each warrant of series TO 6 entitles to 0.001 ordinary shares. The other terms and conditions of the warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6 remain unchanged.

Timetable for the Reverse Split

Last day of trading in the ordinary share before the Reverse Split: 24 November 2025

First day of trading in the ordinary share after the Reverse Split: 25 November 2025

Record date for the Reverse Split: 26 November 2025

For further information, please contact:

Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB

Email: info@subgen.ai

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that develops both infrastructure and proprietary agent-centric AI-as-a-Service software, branded as Serenity Star. Its solutions are designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of AI across organizations. Subgen AI is experiencing rapid growth, building data centers and delivering services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, energy, legal, and human resources. Subgen AI operates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. For more information, see Subgen AI's website https://subgen.ai/.