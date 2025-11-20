As from November 21, 2025, Magnasense AB will change company name to Subgen AI AB.

Old issuer name: Magnasense AB

New issuer name: Subgen AI AB

New short name: SUBGEN

Old short name: MAGNA

ISIN code: SE0014401121

Equity rights:

Old Security name: MAGNASENSE TO 5

New Security name: Subgen AI TO 5

Old Short name: MAGNA TO 5

New Short name: SUBGEN TO 5

ISIN code: SE0024788780

Old Security name: MAGNASENSE TO 6

New Security name: Subgen AI TO 6

Old Short name: MAGNA TO 6

New Short name: SUBGEN TO 6

ISIN code: SE0024788798

ICB Classification:

New Industry: 10 - Technology

New Supersector: 1010 - Technology







For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.