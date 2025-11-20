As from November 21, 2025, Magnasense AB will change company name to Subgen AI AB.
Old issuer name: Magnasense AB
New issuer name: Subgen AI AB
New short name: SUBGEN
Old short name: MAGNA
ISIN code: SE0014401121
Equity rights:
Old Security name: MAGNASENSE TO 5
New Security name: Subgen AI TO 5
Old Short name: MAGNA TO 5
New Short name: SUBGEN TO 5
ISIN code: SE0024788780
Old Security name: MAGNASENSE TO 6
New Security name: Subgen AI TO 6
Old Short name: MAGNA TO 6
New Short name: SUBGEN TO 6
ISIN code: SE0024788798
ICB Classification:
New Industry: 10 - Technology
New Supersector: 1010 - Technology
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
