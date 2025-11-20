On June 10, 2025, the financial instruments in Subgen AI AB (formerly named Magnasense AB) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to information that the Company had entered into a letter of intent regarding a reverse takeover of SUBGEN AI LIMITED (the "Transaction"). The planned Transaction would result in a substantial change to the issuer and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided that the Company must undergo a renewed review process, after which the Exchange would decide whether to admit the Company's financial instruments for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

On October 29, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the Exchange had approved the Company's financial instruments for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional on, inter alia, the completion of the Transaction and the Company updating its website according to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook").

On November 5, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the Transaction.

On November 6, 2025, the Company disclosed that the Transaction had been completed.

Today, November 20, 2025, the Company disclosed a press release with information on, inter alia, that the Company's website had been updated according to the requirements in the Rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (MAGNA, ISIN code SE0014401121, order book ID 197200) and equity rights (MAGNA TO 5, ISIN code SE0024788780, order book ID 408545, and MAGNA TO 6, ISIN code SE0024788798, order book ID 408546) in Subgen AI AB shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.