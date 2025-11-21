

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas SA (BNP.L, BNPQY.PK, BNP.PA, BNP.DE), a major French lender and financial services provider, said on Friday that it will launch a EUR 1.15 billion share buyback program in November.



The Group has confirmed ROTE target of 13% by 2028, up 210 basis points when compared with 2024.



BNP Paribas has raised its CET1 ratio target to 13% by 2027, supported by stronger profitability, moderate growth in risk-weighted assets of around 2% a year, and an accelerated disposal of non-strategic assets.



The Group noted that it is focused on continuous improvement in its cost/income ratio, with targets of 61% in 2026 and 58% in 2028.



Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, CEO of BNP Paribas, said: 'Today's announcements are fully aligned with our long-term strategy and will help shape the 2027-2030 plan. By leveraging existing growth drivers, we aim to further enhance our profitability profile.'



