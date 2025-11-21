Subgen AI AB: First day of trading under new ticker SUBGEN on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Today, Friday 21 November 2025, marks the first day of trading in Subgen AI AB's ("Subgen AI" or the "Company") ordinary shares under the new ticker SUBGEN on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The ordinary shares currently trade under ISIN code SE0014401121, which will be replaced by the ISIN code SE0026820854 following the planned reverse share split. As of today, the Company's listed warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6 will also trade under the tickers SUBGEN TO 5 and SUBGEN TO 6, respectively.

"Today marks an important milestone as Subgen AI begins trading under its new ticker on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As AI adoption accelerates across Europe, our focus on delivering scalable, sovereign AI solutions is more relevant than ever. We appreciate the strong backing from our shareholders and look forward to advancing our profitable growth strategy from Sweden," said Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO of Subgen AI.

For further information, please contact:

Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB

Email: info@subgen.ai

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that develops both infrastructure and proprietary agent-centric AI-as-a-Service software, branded as Serenity Star. Its solutions are designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of AI across organizations. Subgen AI is experiencing rapid growth, building data centers and delivering services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, energy, legal, and human resources. Subgen AI operates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. For more information, see Subgen AI's website https://subgen.ai/.