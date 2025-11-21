Anzeige
Freitag, 21.11.2025
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
WKN: A2P7ZC | ISIN: SE0014401121 | Ticker-Symbol: 52Q
Frankfurt
20.11.25 | 08:59
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBGEN AI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBGEN AI AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2025 08:45 Uhr
Subgen AI AB: First day of trading under new ticker SUBGEN on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Today, Friday 21 November 2025, marks the first day of trading in Subgen AI AB's ("Subgen AI" or the "Company") ordinary shares under the new ticker SUBGEN on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The ordinary shares currently trade under ISIN code SE0014401121, which will be replaced by the ISIN code SE0026820854 following the planned reverse share split. As of today, the Company's listed warrants of series TO 5 and TO 6 will also trade under the tickers SUBGEN TO 5 and SUBGEN TO 6, respectively.

"Today marks an important milestone as Subgen AI begins trading under its new ticker on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As AI adoption accelerates across Europe, our focus on delivering scalable, sovereign AI solutions is more relevant than ever. We appreciate the strong backing from our shareholders and look forward to advancing our profitable growth strategy from Sweden," said Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO of Subgen AI.

For further information, please contact:
Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB
Email: info@subgen.ai

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Subgen AI
Subgen AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that develops both infrastructure and proprietary agent-centric AI-as-a-Service software, branded as Serenity Star. Its solutions are designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of AI across organizations. Subgen AI is experiencing rapid growth, building data centers and delivering services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, energy, legal, and human resources. Subgen AI operates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. For more information, see Subgen AI's website https://subgen.ai/.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.