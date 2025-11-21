Intellego Technologies AB: Jacob Laurin Appointed Interim CEO

The board of directors of Intellego Technologies AB today announces the appointment of Jacob Laurin, a board member of the company, as interim CEO, effective immediately. Claes Lindahl will step down from his role as CEO pending an investigation by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority (Ekobrottsmyndigheten).

"I have had the privilege of following Intellego from the board for the past year. Taking responsibility for Intellego now is undoubtedly a significant challenge, but I am confident that we, as those engaged in the company at all levels, can navigate through this together and come back stronger. The company is doing well, as we have reported already, and we believe we have a bright future with our products and services," says Jacob Laurin.

"I bring many years of experience from Asia and Europe as a manager for various Electrolux companies in Southeast Asia, Radio Energy in Sweden, as well as handling the European expansion of the Prenax group."

"Most recently, I have spent almost 20 years at QleanAir Scandinavia, where I built partnerships in France, Benelux, Germany, and established distributor networks in South Korea and the Middle East. During three of these years, I lived in Tokyo and successfully established the subsidiary there. I have also spent considerable time in China on air-purification projects."



For more information, please contact:

Greg Batcheller, chairman Intellego Technologies AB

Phone: +46 73 391 96 08

E-mail: communications@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-21 11:25 CET.