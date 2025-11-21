Anzeige
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
21.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
Intellego Technologies AB: Nasdaq Intends To Submit A Request To The Disciplinary Committee To Decide To De-list Intellego Technologies' Shares From Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Intellego Technologies AB ("Intellego") has today received a statement from Nasdaq Stockholm ("Nasdaq") in which Nasdaq informs Intellego that Nasdaq intends to submit a request to the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm to decide to de-list Intellego's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq has given Intellego the opportunity to respond to Nasdaq's claims before Nasdaq submits its request to the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm. Intellego shall provide its response no later than December 5, 2025.

Contact

For further information, please contact:
Jakob Laurin, acting CEO of Intellego Technologies AB
Phone: + 46 70 410 85 24

Greg Batcheller, chairman Intellego Technologies AB
Phone: +46 73 391 96 08

E-mail: communications@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-21 14:52 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.