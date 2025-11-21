Intellego Technologies AB: Nasdaq Intends To Submit A Request To The Disciplinary Committee To Decide To De-list Intellego Technologies' Shares From Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Intellego Technologies AB ("Intellego") has today received a statement from Nasdaq Stockholm ("Nasdaq") in which Nasdaq informs Intellego that Nasdaq intends to submit a request to the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm to decide to de-list Intellego's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq has given Intellego the opportunity to respond to Nasdaq's claims before Nasdaq submits its request to the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm. Intellego shall provide its response no later than December 5, 2025.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Laurin, acting CEO of Intellego Technologies AB

Phone: + 46 70 410 85 24

Greg Batcheller, chairman Intellego Technologies AB

Phone: +46 73 391 96 08

E-mail: communications@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-21 14:52 CET.