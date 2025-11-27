Intellego Technologies AB: Deloitte AB intends to submit a report of suspicion of accounting fraud

Deloitte AB has today informed Intellego Technologies AB that Deloitte, as part of the ongoing audit for the financial year 2025, has found there is suspicion of accounting fraud which the auditor is obliged to report to the prosecutor in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 42 of the Swedish Companies Act (ABL).

Deloitte intends to submit such a report to the prosecutor.

Deloitte has also stated that its suspicions do not mean that Deloitte has established that criminal acts have actually occurred.

"The Board of Intellego welcomes the report from Deloitte, and the contributions it gives to the ongoing legal proceedings headed by Ekobrottsmyndigheten", says Jacob Laurin, acting CEO and board member of Intellego Technologies.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Laurin, acting CEO Intellego Technologies AB

E-post: jacob.laurin@intellego-technologies.com

Telefon: + 46 70 410 85 24

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-27 19:04 CET.