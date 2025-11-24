Anzeige
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
24.11.25 | 08:09
0,875 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8750,94015:09
24.11.2025 14:21 Uhr
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback 
24-Nov-2025 / 12:49 GMT/BST 
 
24 November 2025 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

 Share Buyback  

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified 
portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that on 21 November 2025 it purchased 135,730 
ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares"). The Shares were acquired at 77.7 pence 
per share for aggregate consideration of GBP105,395 (plus costs and expenses) and will be held in treasury. This 
transaction was executed under the irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme ("the Programme") announced 
on 17 July 2025 which instructs Deutsche Bank AG to operate the Programme independently during closed periods. 

To date the Company has purchased 4,573,761 shares under the Programme for aggregate consideration of GBP3.6m, at a 
weighted average cost per share of 78.5 pence, representing an average 17.9% discount to dividend-adjusted NAV per 
share.  

Following this transaction, the Company holds 4,573,761 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 460,429,381 ordinary 
shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). 

Further information: 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch       
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                     www.dbnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 409233 
EQS News ID:  2235042 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 07:49 ET (12:49 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
