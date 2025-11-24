Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
17-Nov-25
FR0010307819
20,650
130.2206
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
18-Nov-25
FR0010307819
25,400
127.4334
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
19-Nov-25
FR0010307819
17,250
128.1902
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
20-Nov-25
FR0010307819
14,700
131.5999
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
21-Nov-25
FR0010307819
36,500
126.7701
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
114,500
128.3736
