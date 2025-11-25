Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

25 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1920.7396 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 24 November 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 17,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1900.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1936.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1920.7396

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,331,999. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,331,999. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1922.1135 12,000 BATS Trading Europe 1917.4424 5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 297 1936.00 08:59:50 00078100755TRLO0 XLON 481 1936.00 08:59:50 00078100754TRLO0 XLON 96 1936.00 08:59:50 00078100753TRLO0 XLON 120 1936.00 09:24:14 00078101385TRLO0 XLON 198 1936.00 09:24:14 00078101384TRLO0 XLON 305 1936.00 09:24:14 00078101383TRLO0 XLON 274 1934.00 09:26:34 00078101486TRLO0 XLON 9 1934.00 09:38:58 00078101809TRLO0 XLON 314 1934.00 09:39:59 00078101821TRLO0 XLON 294 1936.00 10:13:33 00078102583TRLO0 XLON 265 1932.00 10:23:49 00078102840TRLO0 BATE 306 1932.00 10:23:49 00078102841TRLO0 XLON 22 1924.00 10:33:57 00078103035TRLO0 XLON 301 1932.00 10:53:59 00078103267TRLO0 XLON 75 1930.00 10:54:10 00078103274TRLO0 BATE 10 1930.00 10:55:03 00078103289TRLO0 BATE 5 1930.00 10:59:41 00078103313TRLO0 BATE 25 1930.00 10:59:41 00078103316TRLO0 BATE 20 1930.00 10:59:41 00078103315TRLO0 BATE 10 1930.00 10:59:41 00078103314TRLO0 BATE 116 1930.00 10:59:45 00078103317TRLO0 BATE 60 1932.00 11:11:12 00078103458TRLO0 XLON 45 1932.00 11:11:12 00078103457TRLO0 XLON 21 1932.00 11:11:12 00078103456TRLO0 XLON 73 1932.00 11:11:12 00078103455TRLO0 XLON 245 1928.00 11:16:06 00078103581TRLO0 BATE 301 1928.00 11:16:06 00078103582TRLO0 XLON 284 1924.00 11:26:09 00078103779TRLO0 XLON 299 1918.00 11:47:50 00078104130TRLO0 XLON 266 1924.00 12:00:13 00078104253TRLO0 XLON 85 1922.00 12:12:45 00078104477TRLO0 BATE 154 1922.00 12:12:45 00078104476TRLO0 BATE 150 1922.00 12:12:45 00078104479TRLO0 XLON 115 1922.00 12:12:45 00078104478TRLO0 XLON 99 1914.00 12:30:42 00078104791TRLO0 XLON 205 1914.00 12:30:42 00078104792TRLO0 XLON 248 1914.00 12:39:40 00078104885TRLO0 BATE 266 1914.00 12:39:40 00078104886TRLO0 XLON 124 1910.00 12:55:20 00078105118TRLO0 XLON 166 1910.00 12:55:20 00078105117TRLO0 XLON 92 1904.00 12:59:36 00078105162TRLO0 BATE 138 1908.00 13:25:05 00078105613TRLO0 XLON 136 1908.00 13:25:06 00078105614TRLO0 XLON 56 1906.00 13:25:56 00078105630TRLO0 XLON 128 1906.00 13:26:45 00078105651TRLO0 XLON 177 1908.00 13:45:55 00078106178TRLO0 XLON 72 1908.00 13:45:55 00078106177TRLO0 XLON 54 1908.00 13:45:55 00078106176TRLO0 XLON 29 1904.00 13:45:59 00078106179TRLO0 BATE 1 1904.00 13:49:53 00078106286TRLO0 BATE 181 1904.00 13:49:53 00078106290TRLO0 BATE 66 1904.00 13:49:53 00078106288TRLO0 BATE 310 1904.00 13:49:53 00078106287TRLO0 BATE 148 1904.00 13:49:53 00078106291TRLO0 XLON 119 1904.00 13:49:53 00078106289TRLO0 XLON 141 1900.00 14:16:11 00078106898TRLO0 XLON 158 1900.00 14:16:11 00078106899TRLO0 XLON 265 1900.00 14:16:11 00078106901TRLO0 XLON 22 1900.00 14:16:11 00078106900TRLO0 XLON 235 1900.00 14:19:20 00078106984TRLO0 BATE 3 1900.00 14:19:20 00078106985TRLO0 BATE 74 1902.00 14:27:37 00078107149TRLO0 BATE 279 1906.00 14:29:32 00078107178TRLO0 XLON 265 1904.00 14:30:30 00078107254TRLO0 BATE 275 1904.00 14:30:30 00078107255TRLO0 XLON 35 1904.00 14:30:30 00078107253TRLO0 XLON 3 1904.00 14:30:30 00078107256TRLO0 BATE 277 1904.00 14:30:30 00078107257TRLO0 BATE 24 1922.00 14:47:48 00078107789TRLO0 XLON 300 1922.00 14:47:48 00078107788TRLO0 XLON 220 1920.00 14:47:49 00078107791TRLO0 XLON 93 1920.00 14:47:49 00078107790TRLO0 XLON 246 1918.00 14:49:00 00078107825TRLO0 BATE 282 1918.00 14:49:00 00078107826TRLO0 BATE 121 1916.00 14:49:15 00078107844TRLO0 XLON 191 1916.00 14:49:15 00078107843TRLO0 XLON 111 1924.00 14:59:18 00078108265TRLO0 XLON 207 1924.00 14:59:18 00078108264TRLO0 XLON 112 1922.00 15:08:38 00078108589TRLO0 XLON 68 1922.00 15:09:24 00078108603TRLO0 BATE 163 1922.00 15:09:24 00078108602TRLO0 BATE 164 1922.00 15:09:24 00078108604TRLO0 XLON 277 1922.00 15:16:20 00078108977TRLO0 XLON 4 1922.00 15:16:20 00078108976TRLO0 XLON 239 1922.00 15:17:33 00078109041TRLO0 BATE 22 1920.00 15:25:02 00078109332TRLO0 XLON 26 1920.00 15:25:02 00078109331TRLO0 XLON 85 1920.00 15:25:02 00078109330TRLO0 XLON 147 1920.00 15:25:02 00078109329TRLO0 XLON 319 1924.00 15:33:58 00078109723TRLO0 XLON 219 1924.00 15:33:58 00078109724TRLO0 BATE 6 1928.00 15:53:26 00078110756TRLO0 BATE 249 1928.00 15:53:26 00078110755TRLO0 BATE 255 1926.00 15:53:26 00078110757TRLO0 BATE 307 1926.00 15:53:26 00078110760TRLO0 XLON 255 1926.00 15:53:26 00078110759TRLO0 XLON 145 1926.00 15:53:26 00078110758TRLO0 XLON 14 1928.00 16:03:12 00078111150TRLO0 XLON 300 1928.00 16:03:12 00078111149TRLO0 XLON 295 1928.00 16:03:36 00078111173TRLO0 XLON 137 1926.00 16:08:41 00078111427TRLO0 XLON 146 1926.00 16:08:41 00078111426TRLO0 XLON 142 1922.00 16:13:50 00078111773TRLO0 XLON 142 1924.00 16:18:34 00078112020TRLO0 XLON 101 1924.00 16:19:55 00078112097TRLO0 BATE 48 1924.00 16:19:55 00078112096TRLO0 BATE 8 1924.00 16:19:55 00078112095TRLO0 BATE 59 1924.00 16:19:55 00078112094TRLO0 BATE 53 1924.00 16:20:55 00078112141TRLO0 BATE 98 1924.00 16:20:55 00078112140TRLO0 BATE 63 1924.00 16:20:55 00078112139TRLO0 BATE 49 1922.00 16:21:55 00078112162TRLO0 BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916