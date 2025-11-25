Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
25 November 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1920.7396 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
24 November 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1900.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1936.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1920.7396
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,331,999. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,331,999. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1922.1135
12,000
BATS Trading Europe
1917.4424
5,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
297
1936.00
08:59:50
00078100755TRLO0
XLON
481
1936.00
08:59:50
00078100754TRLO0
XLON
96
1936.00
08:59:50
00078100753TRLO0
XLON
120
1936.00
09:24:14
00078101385TRLO0
XLON
198
1936.00
09:24:14
00078101384TRLO0
XLON
305
1936.00
09:24:14
00078101383TRLO0
XLON
274
1934.00
09:26:34
00078101486TRLO0
XLON
9
1934.00
09:38:58
00078101809TRLO0
XLON
314
1934.00
09:39:59
00078101821TRLO0
XLON
294
1936.00
10:13:33
00078102583TRLO0
XLON
265
1932.00
10:23:49
00078102840TRLO0
BATE
306
1932.00
10:23:49
00078102841TRLO0
XLON
22
1924.00
10:33:57
00078103035TRLO0
XLON
301
1932.00
10:53:59
00078103267TRLO0
XLON
75
1930.00
10:54:10
00078103274TRLO0
BATE
10
1930.00
10:55:03
00078103289TRLO0
BATE
5
1930.00
10:59:41
00078103313TRLO0
BATE
25
1930.00
10:59:41
00078103316TRLO0
BATE
20
1930.00
10:59:41
00078103315TRLO0
BATE
10
1930.00
10:59:41
00078103314TRLO0
BATE
116
1930.00
10:59:45
00078103317TRLO0
BATE
60
1932.00
11:11:12
00078103458TRLO0
XLON
45
1932.00
11:11:12
00078103457TRLO0
XLON
21
1932.00
11:11:12
00078103456TRLO0
XLON
73
1932.00
11:11:12
00078103455TRLO0
XLON
245
1928.00
11:16:06
00078103581TRLO0
BATE
301
1928.00
11:16:06
00078103582TRLO0
XLON
284
1924.00
11:26:09
00078103779TRLO0
XLON
299
1918.00
11:47:50
00078104130TRLO0
XLON
266
1924.00
12:00:13
00078104253TRLO0
XLON
85
1922.00
12:12:45
00078104477TRLO0
BATE
154
1922.00
12:12:45
00078104476TRLO0
BATE
150
1922.00
12:12:45
00078104479TRLO0
XLON
115
1922.00
12:12:45
00078104478TRLO0
XLON
99
1914.00
12:30:42
00078104791TRLO0
XLON
205
1914.00
12:30:42
00078104792TRLO0
XLON
248
1914.00
12:39:40
00078104885TRLO0
BATE
266
1914.00
12:39:40
00078104886TRLO0
XLON
124
1910.00
12:55:20
00078105118TRLO0
XLON
166
1910.00
12:55:20
00078105117TRLO0
XLON
92
1904.00
12:59:36
00078105162TRLO0
BATE
138
1908.00
13:25:05
00078105613TRLO0
XLON
136
1908.00
13:25:06
00078105614TRLO0
XLON
56
1906.00
13:25:56
00078105630TRLO0
XLON
128
1906.00
13:26:45
00078105651TRLO0
XLON
177
1908.00
13:45:55
00078106178TRLO0
XLON
72
1908.00
13:45:55
00078106177TRLO0
XLON
54
1908.00
13:45:55
00078106176TRLO0
XLON
29
1904.00
13:45:59
00078106179TRLO0
BATE
1
1904.00
13:49:53
00078106286TRLO0
BATE
181
1904.00
13:49:53
00078106290TRLO0
BATE
66
1904.00
13:49:53
00078106288TRLO0
BATE
310
1904.00
13:49:53
00078106287TRLO0
BATE
148
1904.00
13:49:53
00078106291TRLO0
XLON
119
1904.00
13:49:53
00078106289TRLO0
XLON
141
1900.00
14:16:11
00078106898TRLO0
XLON
158
1900.00
14:16:11
00078106899TRLO0
XLON
265
1900.00
14:16:11
00078106901TRLO0
XLON
22
1900.00
14:16:11
00078106900TRLO0
XLON
235
1900.00
14:19:20
00078106984TRLO0
BATE
3
1900.00
14:19:20
00078106985TRLO0
BATE
74
1902.00
14:27:37
00078107149TRLO0
BATE
279
1906.00
14:29:32
00078107178TRLO0
XLON
265
1904.00
14:30:30
00078107254TRLO0
BATE
275
1904.00
14:30:30
00078107255TRLO0
XLON
35
1904.00
14:30:30
00078107253TRLO0
XLON
3
1904.00
14:30:30
00078107256TRLO0
BATE
277
1904.00
14:30:30
00078107257TRLO0
BATE
24
1922.00
14:47:48
00078107789TRLO0
XLON
300
1922.00
14:47:48
00078107788TRLO0
XLON
220
1920.00
14:47:49
00078107791TRLO0
XLON
93
1920.00
14:47:49
00078107790TRLO0
XLON
246
1918.00
14:49:00
00078107825TRLO0
BATE
282
1918.00
14:49:00
00078107826TRLO0
BATE
121
1916.00
14:49:15
00078107844TRLO0
XLON
191
1916.00
14:49:15
00078107843TRLO0
XLON
111
1924.00
14:59:18
00078108265TRLO0
XLON
207
1924.00
14:59:18
00078108264TRLO0
XLON
112
1922.00
15:08:38
00078108589TRLO0
XLON
68
1922.00
15:09:24
00078108603TRLO0
BATE
163
1922.00
15:09:24
00078108602TRLO0
BATE
164
1922.00
15:09:24
00078108604TRLO0
XLON
277
1922.00
15:16:20
00078108977TRLO0
XLON
4
1922.00
15:16:20
00078108976TRLO0
XLON
239
1922.00
15:17:33
00078109041TRLO0
BATE
22
1920.00
15:25:02
00078109332TRLO0
XLON
26
1920.00
15:25:02
00078109331TRLO0
XLON
85
1920.00
15:25:02
00078109330TRLO0
XLON
147
1920.00
15:25:02
00078109329TRLO0
XLON
319
1924.00
15:33:58
00078109723TRLO0
XLON
219
1924.00
15:33:58
00078109724TRLO0
BATE
6
1928.00
15:53:26
00078110756TRLO0
BATE
249
1928.00
15:53:26
00078110755TRLO0
BATE
255
1926.00
15:53:26
00078110757TRLO0
BATE
307
1926.00
15:53:26
00078110760TRLO0
XLON
255
1926.00
15:53:26
00078110759TRLO0
XLON
145
1926.00
15:53:26
00078110758TRLO0
XLON
14
1928.00
16:03:12
00078111150TRLO0
XLON
300
1928.00
16:03:12
00078111149TRLO0
XLON
295
1928.00
16:03:36
00078111173TRLO0
XLON
137
1926.00
16:08:41
00078111427TRLO0
XLON
146
1926.00
16:08:41
00078111426TRLO0
XLON
142
1922.00
16:13:50
00078111773TRLO0
XLON
142
1924.00
16:18:34
00078112020TRLO0
XLON
101
1924.00
16:19:55
00078112097TRLO0
BATE
48
1924.00
16:19:55
00078112096TRLO0
BATE
8
1924.00
16:19:55
00078112095TRLO0
BATE
59
1924.00
16:19:55
00078112094TRLO0
BATE
53
1924.00
16:20:55
00078112141TRLO0
BATE
98
1924.00
16:20:55
00078112140TRLO0
BATE
63
1924.00
16:20:55
00078112139TRLO0
BATE
49
1922.00
16:21:55
00078112162TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916