WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
25.11.25 | 08:02
22,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

25 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1920.7396 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

24 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1900.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1936.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1920.7396

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,331,999. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,331,999. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1922.1135

12,000

BATS Trading Europe

1917.4424

5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

297

1936.00

08:59:50

00078100755TRLO0

XLON

481

1936.00

08:59:50

00078100754TRLO0

XLON

96

1936.00

08:59:50

00078100753TRLO0

XLON

120

1936.00

09:24:14

00078101385TRLO0

XLON

198

1936.00

09:24:14

00078101384TRLO0

XLON

305

1936.00

09:24:14

00078101383TRLO0

XLON

274

1934.00

09:26:34

00078101486TRLO0

XLON

9

1934.00

09:38:58

00078101809TRLO0

XLON

314

1934.00

09:39:59

00078101821TRLO0

XLON

294

1936.00

10:13:33

00078102583TRLO0

XLON

265

1932.00

10:23:49

00078102840TRLO0

BATE

306

1932.00

10:23:49

00078102841TRLO0

XLON

22

1924.00

10:33:57

00078103035TRLO0

XLON

301

1932.00

10:53:59

00078103267TRLO0

XLON

75

1930.00

10:54:10

00078103274TRLO0

BATE

10

1930.00

10:55:03

00078103289TRLO0

BATE

5

1930.00

10:59:41

00078103313TRLO0

BATE

25

1930.00

10:59:41

00078103316TRLO0

BATE

20

1930.00

10:59:41

00078103315TRLO0

BATE

10

1930.00

10:59:41

00078103314TRLO0

BATE

116

1930.00

10:59:45

00078103317TRLO0

BATE

60

1932.00

11:11:12

00078103458TRLO0

XLON

45

1932.00

11:11:12

00078103457TRLO0

XLON

21

1932.00

11:11:12

00078103456TRLO0

XLON

73

1932.00

11:11:12

00078103455TRLO0

XLON

245

1928.00

11:16:06

00078103581TRLO0

BATE

301

1928.00

11:16:06

00078103582TRLO0

XLON

284

1924.00

11:26:09

00078103779TRLO0

XLON

299

1918.00

11:47:50

00078104130TRLO0

XLON

266

1924.00

12:00:13

00078104253TRLO0

XLON

85

1922.00

12:12:45

00078104477TRLO0

BATE

154

1922.00

12:12:45

00078104476TRLO0

BATE

150

1922.00

12:12:45

00078104479TRLO0

XLON

115

1922.00

12:12:45

00078104478TRLO0

XLON

99

1914.00

12:30:42

00078104791TRLO0

XLON

205

1914.00

12:30:42

00078104792TRLO0

XLON

248

1914.00

12:39:40

00078104885TRLO0

BATE

266

1914.00

12:39:40

00078104886TRLO0

XLON

124

1910.00

12:55:20

00078105118TRLO0

XLON

166

1910.00

12:55:20

00078105117TRLO0

XLON

92

1904.00

12:59:36

00078105162TRLO0

BATE

138

1908.00

13:25:05

00078105613TRLO0

XLON

136

1908.00

13:25:06

00078105614TRLO0

XLON

56

1906.00

13:25:56

00078105630TRLO0

XLON

128

1906.00

13:26:45

00078105651TRLO0

XLON

177

1908.00

13:45:55

00078106178TRLO0

XLON

72

1908.00

13:45:55

00078106177TRLO0

XLON

54

1908.00

13:45:55

00078106176TRLO0

XLON

29

1904.00

13:45:59

00078106179TRLO0

BATE

1

1904.00

13:49:53

00078106286TRLO0

BATE

181

1904.00

13:49:53

00078106290TRLO0

BATE

66

1904.00

13:49:53

00078106288TRLO0

BATE

310

1904.00

13:49:53

00078106287TRLO0

BATE

148

1904.00

13:49:53

00078106291TRLO0

XLON

119

1904.00

13:49:53

00078106289TRLO0

XLON

141

1900.00

14:16:11

00078106898TRLO0

XLON

158

1900.00

14:16:11

00078106899TRLO0

XLON

265

1900.00

14:16:11

00078106901TRLO0

XLON

22

1900.00

14:16:11

00078106900TRLO0

XLON

235

1900.00

14:19:20

00078106984TRLO0

BATE

3

1900.00

14:19:20

00078106985TRLO0

BATE

74

1902.00

14:27:37

00078107149TRLO0

BATE

279

1906.00

14:29:32

00078107178TRLO0

XLON

265

1904.00

14:30:30

00078107254TRLO0

BATE

275

1904.00

14:30:30

00078107255TRLO0

XLON

35

1904.00

14:30:30

00078107253TRLO0

XLON

3

1904.00

14:30:30

00078107256TRLO0

BATE

277

1904.00

14:30:30

00078107257TRLO0

BATE

24

1922.00

14:47:48

00078107789TRLO0

XLON

300

1922.00

14:47:48

00078107788TRLO0

XLON

220

1920.00

14:47:49

00078107791TRLO0

XLON

93

1920.00

14:47:49

00078107790TRLO0

XLON

246

1918.00

14:49:00

00078107825TRLO0

BATE

282

1918.00

14:49:00

00078107826TRLO0

BATE

121

1916.00

14:49:15

00078107844TRLO0

XLON

191

1916.00

14:49:15

00078107843TRLO0

XLON

111

1924.00

14:59:18

00078108265TRLO0

XLON

207

1924.00

14:59:18

00078108264TRLO0

XLON

112

1922.00

15:08:38

00078108589TRLO0

XLON

68

1922.00

15:09:24

00078108603TRLO0

BATE

163

1922.00

15:09:24

00078108602TRLO0

BATE

164

1922.00

15:09:24

00078108604TRLO0

XLON

277

1922.00

15:16:20

00078108977TRLO0

XLON

4

1922.00

15:16:20

00078108976TRLO0

XLON

239

1922.00

15:17:33

00078109041TRLO0

BATE

22

1920.00

15:25:02

00078109332TRLO0

XLON

26

1920.00

15:25:02

00078109331TRLO0

XLON

85

1920.00

15:25:02

00078109330TRLO0

XLON

147

1920.00

15:25:02

00078109329TRLO0

XLON

319

1924.00

15:33:58

00078109723TRLO0

XLON

219

1924.00

15:33:58

00078109724TRLO0

BATE

6

1928.00

15:53:26

00078110756TRLO0

BATE

249

1928.00

15:53:26

00078110755TRLO0

BATE

255

1926.00

15:53:26

00078110757TRLO0

BATE

307

1926.00

15:53:26

00078110760TRLO0

XLON

255

1926.00

15:53:26

00078110759TRLO0

XLON

145

1926.00

15:53:26

00078110758TRLO0

XLON

14

1928.00

16:03:12

00078111150TRLO0

XLON

300

1928.00

16:03:12

00078111149TRLO0

XLON

295

1928.00

16:03:36

00078111173TRLO0

XLON

137

1926.00

16:08:41

00078111427TRLO0

XLON

146

1926.00

16:08:41

00078111426TRLO0

XLON

142

1922.00

16:13:50

00078111773TRLO0

XLON

142

1924.00

16:18:34

00078112020TRLO0

XLON

101

1924.00

16:19:55

00078112097TRLO0

BATE

48

1924.00

16:19:55

00078112096TRLO0

BATE

8

1924.00

16:19:55

00078112095TRLO0

BATE

59

1924.00

16:19:55

00078112094TRLO0

BATE

53

1924.00

16:20:55

00078112141TRLO0

BATE

98

1924.00

16:20:55

00078112140TRLO0

BATE

63

1924.00

16:20:55

00078112139TRLO0

BATE

49

1922.00

16:21:55

00078112162TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


