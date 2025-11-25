In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) - up 10% at $5.65 Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (MTEN) - up 9% at $1.88 Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) - up 9% at $1.20 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM) - up 8% at $27.57 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 8% at $2.75 Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) - up 8% at $2.43 Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) - up 8% at $1.18 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) - up 6% at $6.49 Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) - up 5% at $82.73 Core AI Holdings (CHAI) - up 5% at $2.68

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (FOXX) - down 13% at $4.00 Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) - down 11% at $1.13 AlphaTON Capital Corp. (ATON) - down 7% at $2.54 Semtech Corporation (SMTC) - down 6% at $65.81 Cypherpunk Technologies Inc. (CYPH) - down 5% at $1.73 SunPower Inc. (SPWR) - down 5% at $1.59 Visionary Holdings Inc. (GV) - down 4% at $1.23 Gelteq Limited (GELS) - down 4% at $1.01 Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) - down 3% at $4.47 Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) - down 3% at $2.82

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 6:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.