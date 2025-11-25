DP World: Webinar: How Global Leaders Are Redesigning Supply Chains for the Next Era of Disruption

DP World and Kearney unpack the structural shifts redefining supply chain strategy for 2025 and beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / DP World & Kearney Webinar: Rethinking Supply Chains

As volatility becomes structural - not episodic - global organizations are rethinking how strategy, execution, and leadership connect across their supply networks. To help leaders navigate this inflection point, international port and logistics company DP World and global management consulting firm Kearney are hosting a forward-looking webinar on how enterprises are redesigning their supply chains for the next three years.

This timely discussion brings together real-world data, executive insights, and commercial perspectives from across the Americas and global Fortune 500 operations. Attendees will gain an inside look at the systemic forces reshaping supply chains worldwide - from geopolitical friction and shifting trade flows to AI-driven operating models and evolving C-suite expectations.

A Framework for the Next Generation of Global Supply Chains

During the session, experts from DP World and Kearney will break down four forces reshaping global supply chains:

Disruption: How leaders are navigating structural volatility - from cost pressure to geopolitical friction - and where boardrooms are focusing attention.

Structure: The shift from linear supply chains to diversified, multi-node networks powered by real-time data and AI.

Leadership: The expanding role of COOs and C-suites as operational risk becomes strategic risk - and the new capabilities required.

Predictive Insights: How tools like Kearney's Supply Chain Navigator help leaders anticipate risk, accelerate decisions, and protect performance.

Meet the Speakers

Brittany Caskey, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World in the Americas: Based in Atlanta, Brittany leads commercial growth across freight forwarding, contract logistics, and end-to-end supply chain solutions. A former UPS leader and the voice behind "Lady in Logistics," she brings a human-centered leadership style and deep expertise in integrated logistics transformation.

Glen Clark, CEO, DP World in the U.S. and Mexico: Glen oversees one of DP World's fastest-growing logistics portfolios and brings a unique background spanning HR, operations, and commercial strategy. Known for his people-centric leadership approach, he focuses on building high-trust cultures and agile logistics networks across the region.

Suketu Gandhi, Partner, Kearney; Chair, Global Strategic Operations Practice: A globally recognized expert on supply chain transformation and digital acceleration, Suketu helps Fortune 500 leaders build operations that balance growth, resilience, cost, and sustainability. He brings unmatched clarity to complex topics, turning disruption into long-term competitive advantage.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear first-hand how the world's most influential companies are preparing for the next era of global supply chain strategy - and what it means for your organization's competitiveness.

