DP World Hosts VIP Hockey Experience for Salish Storm Youth Team Through Vancouver Canucks Partnership

Young athletes from Nanaimo welcomed to Rogers Arena for two days of sport, mentorship, and unforgettable fan experiences

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / DP World, the Official Logistics Partner of Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE), hosted a VIP hockey experience for the Salish Storm youth hockey team (ages 5 to 15) from the Salish Storm Hockey Association (SSHA), reinforcing its commitment to youth development, sport, and community engagement.

The team traveled from Nanaimo to Vancouver on March 20, beginning their visit with a professional box lacrosse game at Rogers Arena as the Vancouver Warriors faced the Ottawa Black Bears. The Warrior's win officially clinched their spot in the 2026 NLL playoffs.

The following evening, the team attended the Vancouver Canucks game against the St. Louis Blues. The young athletes enjoyed a pre-game tour of Rogers Arena and exclusive access to a chalk talk and meet-and-greet with Canucks legend Kirk McLean. The team watched the game from a VIP penthouse suite while receiving customized Canucks gear and DP World merchandise.

The players also participated in a leadership discussion with Squamish Nation member Simon Baker, who shared insights on leadership, culture, and community.

SSHA is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization that provides Indigenous children and youth with barrier-free access to hockey. The association offers free programming, transportation, equipment, healthy meals, and culturally informed mentorship to support confidence, physical wellness, and social development through sport.

Doug Smith, CEO, DP World in Canada, said: "This initiative reflects the values we share with the Vancouver Canucks - teamwork, dedication, and community spirit. We're proud to support opportunities that inspire young Canadians both on and off the ice, and to help create lasting memories for these talented young athletes and their families."

Alan Macdonald, Director of Operations, Salish Storm Hockey Association, said: "For many of these young athletes, traveling to Vancouver, meeting hockey legends, and watching an NHL game together is something they'll remember for the rest of their lives. We're grateful to DP World and the Vancouver Canucks for creating opportunities that show our players what's possible through teamwork, dedication, and community."

The experience builds on DP World's partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment and reflects the company's broader commitment to supporting the communities where it operates. As Canada's largest container terminal operator, DP World connects Canadian businesses to global markets while investing in initiatives that promote opportunity, inclusion, and long-term community development.

"At DP World, we believe in creating opportunities that foster growth - whether in trade, innovation, or youth development," added Smith. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Canucks and supporting initiatives that give back to communities across Canada."

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

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DP World hosts Salish Storm youth hockey team in Vancouver

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-hosts-vip-hockey-experience-for-salish-storm-youth-team-1152120