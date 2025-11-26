Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

26 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1934.3318 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 25 November 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 8,191 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1922.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1938.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1934.3318

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,323,808. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,323,808. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1934.3318 8,191

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 297 1922.00 08:32:01 00078114642TRLO0 XLON 33 1922.00 08:32:14 00078114656TRLO0 XLON 42 1928.00 08:38:15 00078114848TRLO0 XLON 101 1926.00 08:39:01 00078114860TRLO0 XLON 51 1926.00 08:39:01 00078114861TRLO0 XLON 109 1926.00 08:39:01 00078114862TRLO0 XLON 29 1932.00 08:44:54 00078115233TRLO0 XLON 11 1932.00 08:45:00 00078115234TRLO0 XLON 7 1932.00 08:45:05 00078115237TRLO0 XLON 236 1932.00 08:45:05 00078115238TRLO0 XLON 296 1932.00 08:45:05 00078115239TRLO0 XLON 255 1928.00 08:52:09 00078115556TRLO0 XLON 135 1926.00 08:58:43 00078115880TRLO0 XLON 173 1926.00 08:58:43 00078115881TRLO0 XLON 279 1930.00 09:28:21 00078116911TRLO0 XLON 279 1926.00 09:42:05 00078117321TRLO0 XLON 250 1932.00 09:54:20 00078117672TRLO0 XLON 4 1934.00 10:00:00 00078117792TRLO0 XLON 273 1934.00 10:07:00 00078117919TRLO0 XLON 278 1934.00 10:28:03 00078118255TRLO0 XLON 29 1938.00 10:39:21 00078118434TRLO0 XLON 4 1938.00 10:39:21 00078118435TRLO0 XLON 44 1938.00 10:43:21 00078118542TRLO0 XLON 88 1938.00 10:43:21 00078118543TRLO0 XLON 170 1938.00 10:43:21 00078118544TRLO0 XLON 258 1938.00 11:32:15 00078119742TRLO0 XLON 258 1938.00 11:32:15 00078119743TRLO0 XLON 269 1938.00 11:32:15 00078119744TRLO0 XLON 57 1938.00 11:32:15 00078119745TRLO0 XLON 74 1938.00 11:32:15 00078119746TRLO0 XLON 89 1938.00 11:32:15 00078119747TRLO0 XLON 8 1938.00 11:32:15 00078119748TRLO0 XLON 76 1936.00 11:32:22 00078119749TRLO0 XLON 1 1936.00 11:32:25 00078119750TRLO0 XLON 300 1938.00 11:51:28 00078120247TRLO0 XLON 304 1938.00 11:51:28 00078120248TRLO0 XLON 360 1934.00 12:21:59 00078120928TRLO0 XLON 163 1938.00 12:31:14 00078121122TRLO0 XLON 43 1938.00 12:31:14 00078121123TRLO0 XLON 213 1938.00 12:31:14 00078121124TRLO0 XLON 15 1938.00 12:31:14 00078121125TRLO0 XLON 5 1938.00 12:31:14 00078121126TRLO0 XLON 105 1936.00 12:41:33 00078121287TRLO0 XLON 195 1936.00 12:41:33 00078121288TRLO0 XLON 160 1938.00 14:11:10 00078123753TRLO0 XLON 122 1938.00 14:11:10 00078123754TRLO0 XLON 253 1938.00 14:11:10 00078123755TRLO0 XLON 289 1938.00 14:11:10 00078123756TRLO0 XLON 230 1938.00 14:11:10 00078123757TRLO0 XLON 236 1938.00 14:11:10 00078123758TRLO0 XLON 17 1938.00 14:11:10 00078123760TRLO0 XLON 25 1938.00 14:11:10 00078123759TRLO0 XLON 223 1938.00 14:11:35 00078123771TRLO0 XLON 56 1938.00 14:11:35 00078123772TRLO0 XLON 244 1938.00 14:11:35 00078123773TRLO0 XLON 70 1938.00 14:11:35 00078123774TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916