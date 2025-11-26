Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
26.11.25 | 08:03
22,400 Euro
+1,82 % +0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

26 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1934.3318 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

25 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

8,191

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1922.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1938.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1934.3318

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,323,808. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,323,808. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1934.3318

8,191

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction

(UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

297

1922.00

08:32:01

00078114642TRLO0

XLON

33

1922.00

08:32:14

00078114656TRLO0

XLON

42

1928.00

08:38:15

00078114848TRLO0

XLON

101

1926.00

08:39:01

00078114860TRLO0

XLON

51

1926.00

08:39:01

00078114861TRLO0

XLON

109

1926.00

08:39:01

00078114862TRLO0

XLON

29

1932.00

08:44:54

00078115233TRLO0

XLON

11

1932.00

08:45:00

00078115234TRLO0

XLON

7

1932.00

08:45:05

00078115237TRLO0

XLON

236

1932.00

08:45:05

00078115238TRLO0

XLON

296

1932.00

08:45:05

00078115239TRLO0

XLON

255

1928.00

08:52:09

00078115556TRLO0

XLON

135

1926.00

08:58:43

00078115880TRLO0

XLON

173

1926.00

08:58:43

00078115881TRLO0

XLON

279

1930.00

09:28:21

00078116911TRLO0

XLON

279

1926.00

09:42:05

00078117321TRLO0

XLON

250

1932.00

09:54:20

00078117672TRLO0

XLON

4

1934.00

10:00:00

00078117792TRLO0

XLON

273

1934.00

10:07:00

00078117919TRLO0

XLON

278

1934.00

10:28:03

00078118255TRLO0

XLON

29

1938.00

10:39:21

00078118434TRLO0

XLON

4

1938.00

10:39:21

00078118435TRLO0

XLON

44

1938.00

10:43:21

00078118542TRLO0

XLON

88

1938.00

10:43:21

00078118543TRLO0

XLON

170

1938.00

10:43:21

00078118544TRLO0

XLON

258

1938.00

11:32:15

00078119742TRLO0

XLON

258

1938.00

11:32:15

00078119743TRLO0

XLON

269

1938.00

11:32:15

00078119744TRLO0

XLON

57

1938.00

11:32:15

00078119745TRLO0

XLON

74

1938.00

11:32:15

00078119746TRLO0

XLON

89

1938.00

11:32:15

00078119747TRLO0

XLON

8

1938.00

11:32:15

00078119748TRLO0

XLON

76

1936.00

11:32:22

00078119749TRLO0

XLON

1

1936.00

11:32:25

00078119750TRLO0

XLON

300

1938.00

11:51:28

00078120247TRLO0

XLON

304

1938.00

11:51:28

00078120248TRLO0

XLON

360

1934.00

12:21:59

00078120928TRLO0

XLON

163

1938.00

12:31:14

00078121122TRLO0

XLON

43

1938.00

12:31:14

00078121123TRLO0

XLON

213

1938.00

12:31:14

00078121124TRLO0

XLON

15

1938.00

12:31:14

00078121125TRLO0

XLON

5

1938.00

12:31:14

00078121126TRLO0

XLON

105

1936.00

12:41:33

00078121287TRLO0

XLON

195

1936.00

12:41:33

00078121288TRLO0

XLON

160

1938.00

14:11:10

00078123753TRLO0

XLON

122

1938.00

14:11:10

00078123754TRLO0

XLON

253

1938.00

14:11:10

00078123755TRLO0

XLON

289

1938.00

14:11:10

00078123756TRLO0

XLON

230

1938.00

14:11:10

00078123757TRLO0

XLON

236

1938.00

14:11:10

00078123758TRLO0

XLON

17

1938.00

14:11:10

00078123760TRLO0

XLON

25

1938.00

14:11:10

00078123759TRLO0

XLON

223

1938.00

14:11:35

00078123771TRLO0

XLON

56

1938.00

14:11:35

00078123772TRLO0

XLON

244

1938.00

14:11:35

00078123773TRLO0

XLON

70

1938.00

14:11:35

00078123774TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.