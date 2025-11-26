Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
26 November 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1934.3318 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
25 November 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
8,191
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1922.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1938.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1934.3318
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,323,808. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,323,808. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1934.3318
8,191
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction
(UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
297
1922.00
08:32:01
00078114642TRLO0
XLON
33
1922.00
08:32:14
00078114656TRLO0
XLON
42
1928.00
08:38:15
00078114848TRLO0
XLON
101
1926.00
08:39:01
00078114860TRLO0
XLON
51
1926.00
08:39:01
00078114861TRLO0
XLON
109
1926.00
08:39:01
00078114862TRLO0
XLON
29
1932.00
08:44:54
00078115233TRLO0
XLON
11
1932.00
08:45:00
00078115234TRLO0
XLON
7
1932.00
08:45:05
00078115237TRLO0
XLON
236
1932.00
08:45:05
00078115238TRLO0
XLON
296
1932.00
08:45:05
00078115239TRLO0
XLON
255
1928.00
08:52:09
00078115556TRLO0
XLON
135
1926.00
08:58:43
00078115880TRLO0
XLON
173
1926.00
08:58:43
00078115881TRLO0
XLON
279
1930.00
09:28:21
00078116911TRLO0
XLON
279
1926.00
09:42:05
00078117321TRLO0
XLON
250
1932.00
09:54:20
00078117672TRLO0
XLON
4
1934.00
10:00:00
00078117792TRLO0
XLON
273
1934.00
10:07:00
00078117919TRLO0
XLON
278
1934.00
10:28:03
00078118255TRLO0
XLON
29
1938.00
10:39:21
00078118434TRLO0
XLON
4
1938.00
10:39:21
00078118435TRLO0
XLON
44
1938.00
10:43:21
00078118542TRLO0
XLON
88
1938.00
10:43:21
00078118543TRLO0
XLON
170
1938.00
10:43:21
00078118544TRLO0
XLON
258
1938.00
11:32:15
00078119742TRLO0
XLON
258
1938.00
11:32:15
00078119743TRLO0
XLON
269
1938.00
11:32:15
00078119744TRLO0
XLON
57
1938.00
11:32:15
00078119745TRLO0
XLON
74
1938.00
11:32:15
00078119746TRLO0
XLON
89
1938.00
11:32:15
00078119747TRLO0
XLON
8
1938.00
11:32:15
00078119748TRLO0
XLON
76
1936.00
11:32:22
00078119749TRLO0
XLON
1
1936.00
11:32:25
00078119750TRLO0
XLON
300
1938.00
11:51:28
00078120247TRLO0
XLON
304
1938.00
11:51:28
00078120248TRLO0
XLON
360
1934.00
12:21:59
00078120928TRLO0
XLON
163
1938.00
12:31:14
00078121122TRLO0
XLON
43
1938.00
12:31:14
00078121123TRLO0
XLON
213
1938.00
12:31:14
00078121124TRLO0
XLON
15
1938.00
12:31:14
00078121125TRLO0
XLON
5
1938.00
12:31:14
00078121126TRLO0
XLON
105
1936.00
12:41:33
00078121287TRLO0
XLON
195
1936.00
12:41:33
00078121288TRLO0
XLON
160
1938.00
14:11:10
00078123753TRLO0
XLON
122
1938.00
14:11:10
00078123754TRLO0
XLON
253
1938.00
14:11:10
00078123755TRLO0
XLON
289
1938.00
14:11:10
00078123756TRLO0
XLON
230
1938.00
14:11:10
00078123757TRLO0
XLON
236
1938.00
14:11:10
00078123758TRLO0
XLON
17
1938.00
14:11:10
00078123760TRLO0
XLON
25
1938.00
14:11:10
00078123759TRLO0
XLON
223
1938.00
14:11:35
00078123771TRLO0
XLON
56
1938.00
14:11:35
00078123772TRLO0
XLON
244
1938.00
14:11:35
00078123773TRLO0
XLON
70
1938.00
14:11:35
00078123774TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916