

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Heckler & Koch GmbH and Rheinmetall Nordic - a member of the Rheinmetall Group (RHMG.DE), have signed a strategic partnership agreement covering weapons, weapon accessories and associated systems. The companies will combine their complementary strengths to meet customer increasing demand. The collaboration establishes a framework to support new product developments, ensure timely delivery and drive increased market growth.



Thomas Nielsen, CEO Rheinmetall Nordic, said: 'In light of the current international situation and the ongoing rearmament efforts among European customers and allied nations, it is vital to establish formal partnerships between key European defence companies.'



