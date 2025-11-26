Acrelec becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Glory

Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GLORY Ltd. [TYO:6457], has announced the acquisition of the remaining equity shares in Acrelec Group SAS

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware and service expertise, the company develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency and improve operations. With over 120,000 installations across more than 70 countries, Acrelec counts many of the world's best-known restaurant mega-brands among its customers.

We announce that Jalel Souissi has left the Acrelec Group following the completion of the recent share acquisition. Jalel Souissi has played a pivotal role in the development and success of Acrelec, serving as Co-Founder and Co-CEO over the years. Jalel's vision, passion, and dedication have been instrumental in building Acrelec into a global leader in technology solutions for restaurant and retail brands.

On behalf of the entire Glory and Acrelec teams, we extend our sincere thanks to Jalel Souissi for his outstanding commitment and tireless efforts in shaping the company's journey. We wish Jalel every success in future endeavors.

Speaking about the investment, Toshimitsu Yoshinari, President of Glory's International Business said, "Since our initial investment in Acrelec in 2020, the two organisations have been working closely to bring the combined value of our solutions to restaurants around the world. Glory recognises the continuing opportunities for growth capture in the food and beverage industry so the time is right to take the next step and bring Acrelec fully into the Glory Group of Companies."

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 11,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities worldwide, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com.

