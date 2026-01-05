Diane Palmquist Named President, Bruno Lo-Ré Promoted to CEO as Acrelec Enters Next Phase of Global Growth

Glory Global Solutions has today announced a major change in executive leadership at its subsidiary, Acrelec, as the company prepares to drive accelerated growth on a global scale.

After guiding Acrelec from its origins as a start-up to its present position as a global technology leader, co-founder, President and CEO Jacques Mangeot has stepped down from his roles and left the business. The company expresses its deep appreciation for Jacques' vision, leadership, and dedication, which have been instrumental in shaping Acrelec's journey and success to date.

To ensure a seamless transition and position the company for its next stage of development, we are pleased to announce the following appointments, effective immediately:

Diane Palmquist has been appointed President, Acrelec Group.

Bruno Lo-Ré has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, Acrelec Group.

With more than 25 years of experience in global enterprise software, Diane Palmquist brings a distinguished record of leadership, strategic vision, and innovation across multiple industries. She joined leading Unified Commerce Platform provider Flooid in 2020, successfully led the company through its acquisition by Glory in 2024, and became a member of the Acrelec Board of Directors in June 2025. Renowned for her unwavering commitment to excellence and collaborative approach, Palmquist is poised to help drive Acrelec's next wave of growth.

"I've seen firsthand how strong platforms and focused leadership can unlock transformational growth," said Palmquist. "I look forward to working closely with Bruno and leading the Acrelec team to accelerate growth and deliver lasting value for customers worldwide."

Bruno Lo-Ré joined Acrelec in 2016 as CEO of Acrelec France and has since held several key leadership positions, including Executive Vice President of Food Beverage and Co-CEO of Acrelec Americas. Under his stewardship, Acrelec Americas doubled its revenue, restored profitability, and secured partnerships with major customers, underscoring his proven ability to scale innovative businesses and deliver results.

"Over the past decade, I've had the privilege of helping shape Acrelec alongside an exceptional team as we've grown our global footprint, expanded our capabilities, and earned the trust of customers around the world," said Lo-Ré. "As CEO, my priority is to build on this momentum. I'm energized by the opportunity to scale our impact and strengthen our position as a global QSR tech leader."

Toshimitsu Yoshinari, CEO of Glory Global Solutions, Acrelec's parent company, shared his support for the transition: "I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Jacques for his unwavering commitment and boundless energy in shaping Acrelec's journey from a small start-up to a global leader in Quick Service Restaurant technology solutions. Under Diane and Bruno's leadership, I'm certain we will capture the significant market opportunities before us. I am excited about the dynamic growth strategy we have in place and the future we are building together at Acrelec."

About GLORY

As a global leader in smart automation solutions, we provide the retail, hospitality, and financial industries with confidence that their cash is protected, their processes are optimized, and the customer experience they deliver is truly exceptional.

Our software, hardware, and digital platforms help businesses in more than 100 countries enhance the experience they deliver in store, in restaurant, and in branch. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals, whether it be enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs, or enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 11,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities worldwide, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning more than one hundred years. For further information please visit www.glory-global.com

About Acrelec

Acrelec, a subsidiary of Glory Global Solutions, is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware and service expertise, the company develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency and improve operations. With over 120,000 installations across more than 70 countries, Acrelec counts many of the world's best-known restaurant mega-brands among its customers.

