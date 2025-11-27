Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1960.5315 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 26 November 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1950.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1976.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1960.5315

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,308,808. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,308,808. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1960.7202 10,000 BATS Trading Europe 1960.1540 5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 48 1976.00 08:23:43 00078133252TRLO0 XLON 190 1976.00 08:24:42 00078133288TRLO0 XLON 2 1976.00 08:24:42 00078133289TRLO0 XLON 73 1976.00 08:24:42 00078133290TRLO0 XLON 88 1974.00 08:27:30 00078133355TRLO0 XLON 211 1974.00 08:27:30 00078133356TRLO0 XLON 92 1958.00 09:04:06 00078134081TRLO0 XLON 28 1958.00 09:05:50 00078134110TRLO0 XLON 147 1958.00 09:05:50 00078134111TRLO0 XLON 276 1962.00 09:42:02 00078134877TRLO0 XLON 127 1958.00 09:52:03 00078135478TRLO0 XLON 157 1958.00 09:52:03 00078135479TRLO0 XLON 134 1956.00 10:23:16 00078136184TRLO0 XLON 10 1960.00 10:25:28 00078136236TRLO0 BATE 47 1960.00 10:25:28 00078136237TRLO0 BATE 10 1956.00 10:26:20 00078136242TRLO0 XLON 131 1956.00 10:26:20 00078136243TRLO0 XLON 82 1952.00 10:46:25 00078136759TRLO0 XLON 210 1952.00 10:46:25 00078136760TRLO0 XLON 33 1952.00 11:28:55 00078137623TRLO0 XLON 9 1956.00 11:29:08 00078137631TRLO0 XLON 1 1952.00 11:29:22 00078137635TRLO0 XLON 37 1954.00 11:33:04 00078137768TRLO0 XLON 227 1954.00 11:33:04 00078137769TRLO0 XLON 311 1962.00 11:34:40 00078137818TRLO0 XLON 39 1958.00 11:39:58 00078137867TRLO0 XLON 200 1966.00 11:42:10 00078138135TRLO0 XLON 79 1966.00 11:42:10 00078138136TRLO0 XLON 35 1962.00 11:42:11 00078138143TRLO0 XLON 253 1966.00 11:43:01 00078138253TRLO0 XLON 279 1962.00 11:48:23 00078138612TRLO0 XLON 6 1962.00 11:48:38 00078138617TRLO0 XLON 272 1962.00 11:50:08 00078138690TRLO0 BATE 4 1962.00 11:57:43 00078138835TRLO0 BATE 3 1962.00 11:57:43 00078138836TRLO0 BATE 2 1962.00 11:57:43 00078138837TRLO0 BATE 225 1962.00 11:57:44 00078138844TRLO0 BATE 141 1960.00 11:57:52 00078138849TRLO0 BATE 90 1960.00 11:57:52 00078138850TRLO0 BATE 99 1960.00 12:00:29 00078138931TRLO0 BATE 165 1960.00 12:00:29 00078138932TRLO0 BATE 146 1958.00 12:01:03 00078138956TRLO0 XLON 119 1958.00 12:01:03 00078138957TRLO0 XLON 161 1950.00 12:21:33 00078139834TRLO0 BATE 37 1950.00 12:21:40 00078139835TRLO0 BATE 21 1950.00 12:23:49 00078139929TRLO0 XLON 71 1950.00 12:23:49 00078139928TRLO0 BATE 3 1950.00 12:23:49 00078139930TRLO0 XLON 128 1950.00 12:23:49 00078139931TRLO0 XLON 4 1950.00 12:23:52 00078139932TRLO0 XLON 16 1950.00 12:24:34 00078139973TRLO0 XLON 103 1950.00 12:25:00 00078139999TRLO0 XLON 3 1952.00 12:58:19 00078141490TRLO0 XLON 29 1956.00 12:59:14 00078141517TRLO0 XLON 76 1956.00 12:59:14 00078141518TRLO0 XLON 41 1956.00 12:59:14 00078141519TRLO0 XLON 4 1956.00 12:59:14 00078141520TRLO0 XLON 332 1956.00 12:59:14 00078141521TRLO0 XLON 20 1954.00 13:07:28 00078141916TRLO0 BATE 193 1954.00 13:07:30 00078141923TRLO0 XLON 66 1954.00 13:07:30 00078141924TRLO0 XLON 6 1954.00 13:07:30 00078141925TRLO0 XLON 260 1964.00 13:31:22 00078143087TRLO0 XLON 78 1962.00 13:31:35 00078143097TRLO0 BATE 143 1962.00 13:31:35 00078143098TRLO0 BATE 176 1962.00 13:31:35 00078143099TRLO0 BATE 259 1968.00 13:41:18 00078143598TRLO0 BATE 311 1968.00 13:41:18 00078143599TRLO0 XLON 303 1964.00 13:51:58 00078144257TRLO0 XLON 269 1962.00 14:09:54 00078144841TRLO0 XLON 269 1964.00 14:17:41 00078145018TRLO0 XLON 5 1964.00 14:22:56 00078145205TRLO0 BATE 136 1964.00 14:23:01 00078145209TRLO0 BATE 110 1964.00 14:23:01 00078145210TRLO0 BATE 251 1962.00 14:25:31 00078145332TRLO0 BATE 68 1962.00 14:25:31 00078145333TRLO0 BATE 217 1962.00 14:25:31 00078145334TRLO0 BATE 28 1960.00 14:30:05 00078145541TRLO0 XLON 236 1960.00 14:30:05 00078145542TRLO0 XLON 137 1960.00 14:33:47 00078145776TRLO0 XLON 162 1960.00 14:33:47 00078145777TRLO0 XLON 265 1958.00 14:45:01 00078146337TRLO0 BATE 184 1958.00 14:45:12 00078146351TRLO0 XLON 33 1958.00 14:45:12 00078146352TRLO0 XLON 50 1958.00 14:45:22 00078146362TRLO0 XLON 10 1954.00 14:52:11 00078146734TRLO0 BATE 4 1954.00 14:52:11 00078146735TRLO0 BATE 266 1954.00 14:53:00 00078146746TRLO0 BATE 111 1958.00 14:56:36 00078146965TRLO0 XLON 59 1958.00 14:56:36 00078146966TRLO0 XLON 5 1958.00 14:56:36 00078146967TRLO0 XLON 83 1958.00 14:57:32 00078147030TRLO0 XLON 75 1958.00 14:57:32 00078147031TRLO0 XLON 70 1958.00 15:00:32 00078147246TRLO0 XLON 59 1960.00 15:04:06 00078147437TRLO0 XLON 20 1960.00 15:04:06 00078147438TRLO0 XLON 128 1962.00 15:07:06 00078147568TRLO0 BATE 313 1960.00 15:15:59 00078148130TRLO0 XLON 261 1960.00 15:15:59 00078148129TRLO0 BATE 231 1960.00 15:21:25 00078148386TRLO0 XLON 23 1960.00 15:21:25 00078148387TRLO0 XLON 89 1958.00 15:30:44 00078149028TRLO0 BATE 43 1958.00 15:31:28 00078149076TRLO0 BATE 14 1960.00 15:31:28 00078149077TRLO0 XLON 8 1960.00 15:31:28 00078149078TRLO0 XLON 31 1962.00 15:34:01 00078149391TRLO0 XLON 281 1962.00 15:34:01 00078149392TRLO0 XLON 264 1962.00 15:46:01 00078150048TRLO0 XLON 20 1960.00 15:48:33 00078150219TRLO0 BATE 259 1960.00 15:48:33 00078150220TRLO0 BATE 245 1960.00 15:48:33 00078150221TRLO0 BATE 285 1960.00 15:52:01 00078150347TRLO0 XLON 111 1960.00 15:58:01 00078150505TRLO0 XLON 114 1960.00 15:58:01 00078150506TRLO0 XLON 4 1960.00 15:58:01 00078150507TRLO0 XLON 45 1960.00 15:58:01 00078150508TRLO0 XLON 78 1958.00 16:00:24 00078150612TRLO0 BATE 305 1960.00 16:04:01 00078150809TRLO0 XLON 27 1960.00 16:09:00 00078151112TRLO0 BATE 218 1960.00 16:09:00 00078151113TRLO0 BATE 12 1960.00 16:09:00 00078151114TRLO0 BATE 220 1960.00 16:09:00 00078151115TRLO0 BATE 65 1960.00 16:09:00 00078151116TRLO0 BATE 86 1958.00 16:10:12 00078151208TRLO0 XLON 50 1960.00 16:12:05 00078151345TRLO0 XLON 53 1960.00 16:12:05 00078151346TRLO0 XLON 54 1960.00 16:12:06 00078151347TRLO0 XLON 22 1960.00 16:12:08 00078151352TRLO0 XLON 8 1960.00 16:14:36 00078151481TRLO0 XLON 2 1962.00 16:14:44 00078151508TRLO0 XLON 4 1962.00 16:14:44 00078151509TRLO0 XLON 163 1962.00 16:14:44 00078151510TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916