Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27
27 November 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1960.5315 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
26 November 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1950.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1976.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1960.5315
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,308,808. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,308,808. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1960.7202
10,000
BATS Trading Europe
1960.1540
5,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
48
1976.00
08:23:43
00078133252TRLO0
XLON
190
|
1976.00
08:24:42
00078133288TRLO0
XLON
2
1976.00
08:24:42
00078133289TRLO0
XLON
73
1976.00
08:24:42
00078133290TRLO0
XLON
88
1974.00
08:27:30
00078133355TRLO0
XLON
211
1974.00
08:27:30
00078133356TRLO0
XLON
92
1958.00
09:04:06
00078134081TRLO0
XLON
28
1958.00
09:05:50
00078134110TRLO0
XLON
147
1958.00
09:05:50
00078134111TRLO0
XLON
276
1962.00
09:42:02
00078134877TRLO0
XLON
127
1958.00
09:52:03
00078135478TRLO0
XLON
157
1958.00
09:52:03
00078135479TRLO0
XLON
134
1956.00
10:23:16
00078136184TRLO0
XLON
10
1960.00
10:25:28
00078136236TRLO0
BATE
47
1960.00
10:25:28
00078136237TRLO0
BATE
10
1956.00
10:26:20
00078136242TRLO0
XLON
131
1956.00
10:26:20
00078136243TRLO0
XLON
82
1952.00
10:46:25
00078136759TRLO0
XLON
210
1952.00
10:46:25
00078136760TRLO0
XLON
33
1952.00
11:28:55
00078137623TRLO0
XLON
9
1956.00
11:29:08
00078137631TRLO0
XLON
1
1952.00
11:29:22
00078137635TRLO0
XLON
37
1954.00
11:33:04
00078137768TRLO0
XLON
227
1954.00
11:33:04
00078137769TRLO0
XLON
311
1962.00
11:34:40
00078137818TRLO0
XLON
39
1958.00
11:39:58
00078137867TRLO0
XLON
200
1966.00
11:42:10
00078138135TRLO0
XLON
79
1966.00
11:42:10
00078138136TRLO0
XLON
35
1962.00
11:42:11
00078138143TRLO0
XLON
253
1966.00
11:43:01
00078138253TRLO0
XLON
279
|
1962.00
11:48:23
00078138612TRLO0
XLON
6
1962.00
11:48:38
00078138617TRLO0
XLON
272
1962.00
11:50:08
00078138690TRLO0
BATE
4
1962.00
11:57:43
00078138835TRLO0
BATE
3
1962.00
11:57:43
00078138836TRLO0
BATE
2
1962.00
11:57:43
00078138837TRLO0
BATE
225
1962.00
11:57:44
00078138844TRLO0
BATE
141
1960.00
11:57:52
00078138849TRLO0
BATE
90
1960.00
11:57:52
00078138850TRLO0
BATE
99
1960.00
12:00:29
00078138931TRLO0
BATE
165
1960.00
12:00:29
00078138932TRLO0
BATE
146
1958.00
12:01:03
00078138956TRLO0
XLON
119
1958.00
12:01:03
00078138957TRLO0
XLON
161
1950.00
12:21:33
00078139834TRLO0
BATE
37
1950.00
12:21:40
00078139835TRLO0
BATE
21
1950.00
12:23:49
00078139929TRLO0
XLON
71
1950.00
12:23:49
00078139928TRLO0
BATE
3
1950.00
12:23:49
00078139930TRLO0
XLON
128
1950.00
12:23:49
00078139931TRLO0
XLON
4
1950.00
12:23:52
00078139932TRLO0
XLON
16
1950.00
12:24:34
00078139973TRLO0
XLON
103
1950.00
12:25:00
00078139999TRLO0
XLON
3
1952.00
12:58:19
00078141490TRLO0
XLON
29
1956.00
12:59:14
00078141517TRLO0
XLON
76
1956.00
12:59:14
00078141518TRLO0
XLON
41
1956.00
12:59:14
00078141519TRLO0
XLON
4
1956.00
12:59:14
00078141520TRLO0
XLON
332
1956.00
12:59:14
00078141521TRLO0
XLON
20
1954.00
13:07:28
00078141916TRLO0
BATE
193
1954.00
13:07:30
00078141923TRLO0
XLON
66
1954.00
13:07:30
00078141924TRLO0
XLON
6
1954.00
13:07:30
00078141925TRLO0
XLON
260
1964.00
13:31:22
00078143087TRLO0
XLON
78
1962.00
13:31:35
00078143097TRLO0
BATE
143
1962.00
13:31:35
00078143098TRLO0
BATE
176
1962.00
13:31:35
00078143099TRLO0
BATE
259
1968.00
13:41:18
00078143598TRLO0
BATE
311
1968.00
13:41:18
00078143599TRLO0
XLON
303
1964.00
13:51:58
00078144257TRLO0
XLON
269
1962.00
14:09:54
00078144841TRLO0
XLON
269
1964.00
14:17:41
00078145018TRLO0
XLON
5
1964.00
14:22:56
00078145205TRLO0
BATE
136
1964.00
14:23:01
00078145209TRLO0
BATE
110
1964.00
14:23:01
00078145210TRLO0
BATE
251
1962.00
14:25:31
00078145332TRLO0
BATE
68
1962.00
14:25:31
00078145333TRLO0
BATE
217
1962.00
14:25:31
00078145334TRLO0
BATE
28
1960.00
14:30:05
00078145541TRLO0
XLON
236
1960.00
14:30:05
00078145542TRLO0
XLON
137
1960.00
14:33:47
00078145776TRLO0
XLON
162
1960.00
14:33:47
00078145777TRLO0
XLON
265
1958.00
14:45:01
00078146337TRLO0
BATE
184
1958.00
14:45:12
00078146351TRLO0
XLON
33
1958.00
14:45:12
00078146352TRLO0
XLON
50
1958.00
14:45:22
00078146362TRLO0
XLON
10
1954.00
14:52:11
00078146734TRLO0
BATE
4
1954.00
14:52:11
00078146735TRLO0
BATE
266
1954.00
14:53:00
00078146746TRLO0
BATE
111
1958.00
14:56:36
00078146965TRLO0
XLON
59
1958.00
14:56:36
00078146966TRLO0
XLON
5
1958.00
14:56:36
00078146967TRLO0
XLON
83
1958.00
14:57:32
00078147030TRLO0
XLON
75
1958.00
14:57:32
00078147031TRLO0
XLON
70
1958.00
15:00:32
00078147246TRLO0
XLON
59
1960.00
15:04:06
00078147437TRLO0
XLON
20
1960.00
15:04:06
00078147438TRLO0
XLON
128
1962.00
15:07:06
00078147568TRLO0
BATE
313
1960.00
15:15:59
00078148130TRLO0
XLON
261
1960.00
15:15:59
00078148129TRLO0
BATE
231
1960.00
15:21:25
00078148386TRLO0
XLON
23
1960.00
15:21:25
00078148387TRLO0
XLON
89
1958.00
15:30:44
00078149028TRLO0
BATE
43
1958.00
15:31:28
00078149076TRLO0
BATE
14
1960.00
15:31:28
00078149077TRLO0
XLON
8
1960.00
15:31:28
00078149078TRLO0
XLON
31
1962.00
15:34:01
00078149391TRLO0
XLON
281
1962.00
15:34:01
00078149392TRLO0
XLON
264
1962.00
15:46:01
00078150048TRLO0
XLON
20
1960.00
15:48:33
00078150219TRLO0
BATE
259
1960.00
15:48:33
00078150220TRLO0
BATE
245
1960.00
15:48:33
00078150221TRLO0
BATE
285
1960.00
15:52:01
00078150347TRLO0
XLON
111
1960.00
15:58:01
00078150505TRLO0
XLON
114
1960.00
15:58:01
00078150506TRLO0
XLON
4
1960.00
15:58:01
00078150507TRLO0
XLON
45
1960.00
15:58:01
00078150508TRLO0
XLON
78
1958.00
16:00:24
00078150612TRLO0
BATE
305
1960.00
|
16:04:01
00078150809TRLO0
XLON
27
1960.00
16:09:00
00078151112TRLO0
BATE
218
1960.00
16:09:00
00078151113TRLO0
BATE
12
1960.00
16:09:00
00078151114TRLO0
BATE
220
1960.00
16:09:00
00078151115TRLO0
BATE
65
1960.00
16:09:00
00078151116TRLO0
BATE
86
1958.00
16:10:12
00078151208TRLO0
XLON
50
1960.00
16:12:05
00078151345TRLO0
XLON
53
1960.00
16:12:05
00078151346TRLO0
XLON
54
1960.00
16:12:06
00078151347TRLO0
XLON
22
1960.00
16:12:08
00078151352TRLO0
XLON
8
1960.00
16:14:36
00078151481TRLO0
XLON
2
1962.00
16:14:44
00078151508TRLO0
XLON
4
1962.00
16:14:44
00078151509TRLO0
XLON
163
1962.00
16:14:44
00078151510TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916