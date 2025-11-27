Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
26.11.25 | 14:37
22,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
27.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1960.5315 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

26 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1950.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1976.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1960.5315

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,308,808. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,308,808. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1960.7202

10,000

BATS Trading Europe

1960.1540

5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

48

1976.00

08:23:43

00078133252TRLO0

XLON

190

1976.00

08:24:42

00078133288TRLO0

XLON

2

1976.00

08:24:42

00078133289TRLO0

XLON

73

1976.00

08:24:42

00078133290TRLO0

XLON

88

1974.00

08:27:30

00078133355TRLO0

XLON

211

1974.00

08:27:30

00078133356TRLO0

XLON

92

1958.00

09:04:06

00078134081TRLO0

XLON

28

1958.00

09:05:50

00078134110TRLO0

XLON

147

1958.00

09:05:50

00078134111TRLO0

XLON

276

1962.00

09:42:02

00078134877TRLO0

XLON

127

1958.00

09:52:03

00078135478TRLO0

XLON

157

1958.00

09:52:03

00078135479TRLO0

XLON

134

1956.00

10:23:16

00078136184TRLO0

XLON

10

1960.00

10:25:28

00078136236TRLO0

BATE

47

1960.00

10:25:28

00078136237TRLO0

BATE

10

1956.00

10:26:20

00078136242TRLO0

XLON

131

1956.00

10:26:20

00078136243TRLO0

XLON

82

1952.00

10:46:25

00078136759TRLO0

XLON

210

1952.00

10:46:25

00078136760TRLO0

XLON

33

1952.00

11:28:55

00078137623TRLO0

XLON

9

1956.00

11:29:08

00078137631TRLO0

XLON

1

1952.00

11:29:22

00078137635TRLO0

XLON

37

1954.00

11:33:04

00078137768TRLO0

XLON

227

1954.00

11:33:04

00078137769TRLO0

XLON

311

1962.00

11:34:40

00078137818TRLO0

XLON

39

1958.00

11:39:58

00078137867TRLO0

XLON

200

1966.00

11:42:10

00078138135TRLO0

XLON

79

1966.00

11:42:10

00078138136TRLO0

XLON

35

1962.00

11:42:11

00078138143TRLO0

XLON

253

1966.00

11:43:01

00078138253TRLO0

XLON

279

1962.00

11:48:23

00078138612TRLO0

XLON

6

1962.00

11:48:38

00078138617TRLO0

XLON

272

1962.00

11:50:08

00078138690TRLO0

BATE

4

1962.00

11:57:43

00078138835TRLO0

BATE

3

1962.00

11:57:43

00078138836TRLO0

BATE

2

1962.00

11:57:43

00078138837TRLO0

BATE

225

1962.00

11:57:44

00078138844TRLO0

BATE

141

1960.00

11:57:52

00078138849TRLO0

BATE

90

1960.00

11:57:52

00078138850TRLO0

BATE

99

1960.00

12:00:29

00078138931TRLO0

BATE

165

1960.00

12:00:29

00078138932TRLO0

BATE

146

1958.00

12:01:03

00078138956TRLO0

XLON

119

1958.00

12:01:03

00078138957TRLO0

XLON

161

1950.00

12:21:33

00078139834TRLO0

BATE

37

1950.00

12:21:40

00078139835TRLO0

BATE

21

1950.00

12:23:49

00078139929TRLO0

XLON

71

1950.00

12:23:49

00078139928TRLO0

BATE

3

1950.00

12:23:49

00078139930TRLO0

XLON

128

1950.00

12:23:49

00078139931TRLO0

XLON

4

1950.00

12:23:52

00078139932TRLO0

XLON

16

1950.00

12:24:34

00078139973TRLO0

XLON

103

1950.00

12:25:00

00078139999TRLO0

XLON

3

1952.00

12:58:19

00078141490TRLO0

XLON

29

1956.00

12:59:14

00078141517TRLO0

XLON

76

1956.00

12:59:14

00078141518TRLO0

XLON

41

1956.00

12:59:14

00078141519TRLO0

XLON

4

1956.00

12:59:14

00078141520TRLO0

XLON

332

1956.00

12:59:14

00078141521TRLO0

XLON

20

1954.00

13:07:28

00078141916TRLO0

BATE

193

1954.00

13:07:30

00078141923TRLO0

XLON

66

1954.00

13:07:30

00078141924TRLO0

XLON

6

1954.00

13:07:30

00078141925TRLO0

XLON

260

1964.00

13:31:22

00078143087TRLO0

XLON

78

1962.00

13:31:35

00078143097TRLO0

BATE

143

1962.00

13:31:35

00078143098TRLO0

BATE

176

1962.00

13:31:35

00078143099TRLO0

BATE

259

1968.00

13:41:18

00078143598TRLO0

BATE

311

1968.00

13:41:18

00078143599TRLO0

XLON

303

1964.00

13:51:58

00078144257TRLO0

XLON

269

1962.00

14:09:54

00078144841TRLO0

XLON

269

1964.00

14:17:41

00078145018TRLO0

XLON

5

1964.00

14:22:56

00078145205TRLO0

BATE

136

1964.00

14:23:01

00078145209TRLO0

BATE

110

1964.00

14:23:01

00078145210TRLO0

BATE

251

1962.00

14:25:31

00078145332TRLO0

BATE

68

1962.00

14:25:31

00078145333TRLO0

BATE

217

1962.00

14:25:31

00078145334TRLO0

BATE

28

1960.00

14:30:05

00078145541TRLO0

XLON

236

1960.00

14:30:05

00078145542TRLO0

XLON

137

1960.00

14:33:47

00078145776TRLO0

XLON

162

1960.00

14:33:47

00078145777TRLO0

XLON

265

1958.00

14:45:01

00078146337TRLO0

BATE

184

1958.00

14:45:12

00078146351TRLO0

XLON

33

1958.00

14:45:12

00078146352TRLO0

XLON

50

1958.00

14:45:22

00078146362TRLO0

XLON

10

1954.00

14:52:11

00078146734TRLO0

BATE

4

1954.00

14:52:11

00078146735TRLO0

BATE

266

1954.00

14:53:00

00078146746TRLO0

BATE

111

1958.00

14:56:36

00078146965TRLO0

XLON

59

1958.00

14:56:36

00078146966TRLO0

XLON

5

1958.00

14:56:36

00078146967TRLO0

XLON

83

1958.00

14:57:32

00078147030TRLO0

XLON

75

1958.00

14:57:32

00078147031TRLO0

XLON

70

1958.00

15:00:32

00078147246TRLO0

XLON

59

1960.00

15:04:06

00078147437TRLO0

XLON

20

1960.00

15:04:06

00078147438TRLO0

XLON

128

1962.00

15:07:06

00078147568TRLO0

BATE

313

1960.00

15:15:59

00078148130TRLO0

XLON

261

1960.00

15:15:59

00078148129TRLO0

BATE

231

1960.00

15:21:25

00078148386TRLO0

XLON

23

1960.00

15:21:25

00078148387TRLO0

XLON

89

1958.00

15:30:44

00078149028TRLO0

BATE

43

1958.00

15:31:28

00078149076TRLO0

BATE

14

1960.00

15:31:28

00078149077TRLO0

XLON

8

1960.00

15:31:28

00078149078TRLO0

XLON

31

1962.00

15:34:01

00078149391TRLO0

XLON

281

1962.00

15:34:01

00078149392TRLO0

XLON

264

1962.00

15:46:01

00078150048TRLO0

XLON

20

1960.00

15:48:33

00078150219TRLO0

BATE

259

1960.00

15:48:33

00078150220TRLO0

BATE

245

1960.00

15:48:33

00078150221TRLO0

BATE

285

1960.00

15:52:01

00078150347TRLO0

XLON

111

1960.00

15:58:01

00078150505TRLO0

XLON

114

1960.00

15:58:01

00078150506TRLO0

XLON

4

1960.00

15:58:01

00078150507TRLO0

XLON

45

1960.00

15:58:01

00078150508TRLO0

XLON

78

1958.00

16:00:24

00078150612TRLO0

BATE

305

1960.00

16:04:01

00078150809TRLO0

XLON

27

1960.00

16:09:00

00078151112TRLO0

BATE

218

1960.00

16:09:00

00078151113TRLO0

BATE

12

1960.00

16:09:00

00078151114TRLO0

BATE

220

1960.00

16:09:00

00078151115TRLO0

BATE

65

1960.00

16:09:00

00078151116TRLO0

BATE

86

1958.00

16:10:12

00078151208TRLO0

XLON

50

1960.00

16:12:05

00078151345TRLO0

XLON

53

1960.00

16:12:05

00078151346TRLO0

XLON

54

1960.00

16:12:06

00078151347TRLO0

XLON

22

1960.00

16:12:08

00078151352TRLO0

XLON

8

1960.00

16:14:36

00078151481TRLO0

XLON

2

1962.00

16:14:44

00078151508TRLO0

XLON

4

1962.00

16:14:44

00078151509TRLO0

XLON

163

1962.00

16:14:44

00078151510TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


