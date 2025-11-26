Wyld Networks AB: Wyld Networks raises loan facility totalling SEK 6.7 million for continued commercial expansion

The Board of Directors of Wyld Networks AB ("Wyld Networks" or the "Company") has today, November 26, 2025, resolved to enter into an agreement on a loan facility totaling SEK 6.7 million (the "Loan Facility") issued by a consortium of major shareholders, including Tuvedalen Ltd., (the "Lenders") for the purpose of financing the Company's continued commercialization where the increase of delivery capacity to meet the demand for the Company's products and services is in focus. The Company currently has no other outstanding loans. The Loan Facility carries an interest rate of two point five (2.5) percent of each commenced 30-day period on the total amount of the utilized loan, including accrued interest. The Loan Facility, including accrued interest, matures no later than May 4, 2026, unless the Lenders have chosen to convert the Loan Facility into shares in the Company before the maturity date of the Loan Facility.

Background and rationale

The Board of Directors of the Company has today, November 26, 2025, resolved to enter into the Loan Facility of a total of SEK 6.7 million with the Lenders for the purpose of financing the Company's commercialization plan which includes the expansion of satellite-connected IoT services, strengthened market presence, further development of the product portfolio and expansion of partner and customer networks in prioritized geographic markets.

Main terms and conditions of the Loan Facility

The Loan Facility amounts to a total of SEK 6.7 million and carries an interest rate of two point five (2.5) percent per 30-day period commenced on the total utilized loan amount, including accrued interest.

The Loan matures no later than May 4, 2026, unless the Lenders have chosen to convert the Loan Facility into shares in the Company before the maturity date of the Loan Facility.

Under the loan facility agreement, the Lenders may convert all or part of the utilized Loan Facility into shares in the Company by requesting conversion of the Loan Facility, at a conversion price corresponding to a discount of seventeen (17) percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period of 15 trading days prior to the Lenders requesting the conversion.

Such conversion of the Loan Facility may take place on one or more occasions, after which the Board of Directors of the Company, based on authorization, or otherwise an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, resolves on one or more directed set-off issues to the Lenders to ensure that conversion of all or part of the Loan Facility can take place. The Lenders shall notify the Company of the requested conversion at least five (5) business days prior to the maturity date of the Loan Facility.

Wyld Networks is entitled to repay part or all of the Loan Facility, including accrued interest, at any time prior to the maturity date of the Loan Facility, at no additional cost.

The terms and conditions of the Loan Facility, including the conversion price, have been determined through negotiations with the Lenders at arm's length and the Board of Directors assesses the terms and conditions to be in line with market conditions.

The Board of Directors' reasons for deviating from shareholders' preferential rights

In the event that the Company, by virtue of authorization, or otherwise an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, resolves to carry out one or more directed set-off issues to the Lenders, due to the Lenders requesting conversion of all or part of the Loan Facility into shares in the Company, the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to fulfill the Company's legal obligations towards the Lenders under the loan facility agreement. The Board of Directors has considered the possibility of financing the business through other financing solutions such as through a rights issue of shares, but the Board of Directors of the Company has made the assessment that carrying out a rights issue would be more time-consuming and costly for the Company. The Board of Directors' overall assessment is thus that raising the Loan Facility constitutes the most advantageous alternative for the Company and its shareholders.

For further information about Wyld Networks, please contact:

Alastair Williamson, CEO Wyld Networks

E-mail: alastair.williamson@wyldnetworks.com

Tel: +44 7 824 997 689

This information is information that Wyld Networks AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on November 26, 2025, at [18:15] CET.

About Wyld Networks

Wyld Networks develop and sells innovative wireless technology solutions that enables affordable connectivity anywhere in the World, addressing the problems for businesses and people regarding the lack of global mobile network coverage. The solutions are mainly targeted to wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) and people.

Wyld Networks Ltd was formed in Cambridge, UK in 2016 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wyld Networks AB.

The Wyld Networks share (WYLD) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to Wyld Networks is Mangold Fondkommission AB.