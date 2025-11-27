TOKYO, Nov 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has developed a sales support solution that leverages Agentic AI to advance digital transformation (DX) for sales. Based on sales representatives' activity records, such as meeting minutes, and standard proposal templates, this solution automatically generates sales proposals and discussion sheets that address customer challenges all at once. The solution is expected to be available in Japan starting in late March 2026.Additionally, the solution leverages internally accumulated information assets to enable high-quality proposals that are not dependent on individual employee expertise. Moreover, it can integrate with existing sales support systems already in use within a company. This can significantly improve the operational efficiency of sales representatives without major changes to business workflows, enabling them to quickly deliver high-quality proposals to customers.NEC promotes the DX of sales using a wide range of resources and expertise, including AI, thereby contributing to the advancement and efficiency of sales operations.Solution Overview(https://www.nec.com/en/press/202511/images/2701-01.jpg)In recent years, the rapid evolution of generative AI and cloud technologies has accelerated DX across various industries, including manufacturing and finance, leading to increased adoption of sales support systems. Meanwhile, the diversification of both customer needs and the services/solutions offered makes it imperative to enhance the efficiency and quality of sales activities to deliver optimal results for customers. This creates a pressing need for DX to streamline sales operations.Solution Features1. Automatic Generation of High-Quality Proposals and Discussion Sheets Tailored to Customer NeedsBased on sales activity records such as meeting minutes and standard proposal templates, the solution automatically creates customer-specific proposals and discussion sheets addressing customer challenges. This significantly reduces proposal creation and preparation time. The discussion sheet is a document that organizes customer concerns and items to confirm in future meetings. Used alongside the proposal, it supports sales representatives in making swift and efficient customer approaches.Furthermore, the solution analyzes and leverages past proposal examples and information assets accumulated within a customer's organization. This contributes to creating high-quality proposals across an entire organization, independent of individual employee experience.2. Secure Integration with Existing SystemsDesigned as a software module, this solution integrates with existing sales support systems. Implementation aligns with existing information security policies, enabling smooth DX of sales without major workflow changes.AI Technology from NECAt the core of this solution is AI orchestration technology developed by NEC Laboratories Europe, part of the NEC Group. The solution leverages two specialized Agentic AI systems powered by AI orchestration technology. In addition to generating new materials, these systems reference accumulated information and knowledge, such as past proposal documents and templates, to create high-quality proposals and discussion sheets that are tailored to customer needs.Additionally, this solution can address diverse use cases requiring extensive information gathering and documentation-such as regulatory compliance-through its embedded Agentic AI.Future PlansNEC plans to implement this solution through the "Client Zero" (*) approach from November 2025, and to begin offering it to customers in Japan from late March 2026. This solution strengthens NEC's DX for sales, providing more robust support for customer sales activities. To enhance deal quality and speed, promote knowledge inheritance, and contribute to improving customer satisfaction at client companies, NEC will continue to support customers end-to-end-from strategy formulation to operation.(*) Client Zero is an approach where NEC itself serves as the first client, putting cutting-edge technology into practice to provide "real-world" experience as a reference for customers and society.About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society. For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.