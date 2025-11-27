Announcement From the Extra General Meeting in Hacksaw AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Today on 27 November 2025, the extra general meeting of Hacksaw AB ("Hacksaw" or the "Company") was held, whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions.

Implementation of incentive programs

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement incentive programs in two series through issuance of warrants to one senior executive within the Company, who has not participated in previous incentive programs, or alternatively to the Company with subsequent transfer to the senior executive ("LTIP 2025/2030:3" and "LTIP 2025/2030:4").

LTIP 2025/2030:3 includes a maximum of 318,556 warrants of series 2025/2030:3, which may result in a maximum increase in the Company's share capital of SEK 796.39. The price paid by the participant for each warrant shall be equal to the warrant's market value. Each warrant entitles to subscription of one new share in the Company during the period from 1 January 2030 up to and including 31 March 2030, at a strike price equal to 200 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share at Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 13 November 2025 up to and including 26 November 2025.

LTIP 2025/2030:4 includes a maximum of 60,558 warrants of series 2025/2030:4, which may result in a maximum increase in the Company's share capital of SEK 151.40. The price paid by the participant for each warrant shall be equal to the warrant's market value. Each warrant entitles to subscription of one new share in the Company during the period from 1 January 2030 up to and including 31 March 2030, at a strike price equal to 300 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share at Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 13 November 2025 up to and including 26 November 2025.

The warrants of series 2025/2030:3 and series 2025/2030:4 are subject to terms and conditions, which include conditions regarding re-calculation, in certain cases, of the subscription price and the number of shares each warrant entitles to.

Change of accounting currency

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to change the Company's accounting currency from Swedish kronor (SEK) to euro (EUR), and resolved on corresponding amendments to the articles of association in connection therewith.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions set out above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals, including the new articles of association and the terms and conditions for the warrants, which are available at the Company's website, www.hacksawgroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

