

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - ASICS Corporation clarified recent media speculation suggesting interest in acquiring Puma. The company confirmed that these reports are unfounded. There are no discussions or plans regarding the acquisition of Puma.



On Thursday, reports suggested that China's Anta Sports is among several firms considering a bid for the German athletic brand Puma, with Bloomberg noting that the company could also attract interest from Chinese apparel maker Li Ning and Japan's Asics Corp.



