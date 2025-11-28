Anzeige
Freitag, 28.11.2025
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
Wyld Networks AB: Wyld Networks' Interim Report Q3 2025

Financial Summary, Q3 2025

Q3 (Jul - Sep)

YTD Jan - Sep

Jan - Dec

2025

2024

2025

2024

2024

Net sales KSEK

541

66

1,554

356

386

Total income KSEK

915

1,697

3,988

6,122

7,409

EBIT, KSEK

-7,399

-8,064

-18,674

-29,031

-43,209

Earnings per share, SEK (before dilution)

-0.002

-0.390

-0.006

-1.700

-0.075

Earnings per share, SEK (after dilution)

-0.002

-0.390

-0.006

-1.410

-0.055

Net Sales for the first nine months are more than four times higher than prior year and show a growth of 400% over the whole of 2024.

Compared to prior year, operating loss for the first 9 months of the year has reduced by 36%

As part of the framework agreement with RV Agro in Brazil for 3,000 units valued at SEK 64 mio, we have completed the technical integration of our system with the weather station device as required by the contract. We expect shipments to commence in Q1 2026.

We've made strong progress on multiple fronts - expanding our partnerships, securing new business, and seeing our technology make a real difference out in the field

The interim Report is available to download at Wyld Networks' website:
https://wyldnetworks.com/investor-relations

For further information, please contact:

Alastair Williamson, CEO Wyld Networks
E-mail: alastair.williamson@wyldnetworks.com
Tel: +44 7 824 997 689

This information is such that Wyld Networks AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at 08:30 CET on 28 November 2025.

About Wyld Networks AB

Wyld Networks develop and sells innovative wireless technology solutions that enables affordable connectivity anywhere in the World, addressing the problems for businesses and people regarding the lack of global mobile network coverage. The solutions are mainly targeted to wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) and people.

Wyld Networks Ltd was formed in Cambridge, UK in 2016 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wyld Networks AB.

The Wyld Networks share (WYLD) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB (tel +46 8-5030 1550, email ca@mangold.se).

Read more on www.wyldnetworks.com


