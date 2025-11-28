Wyld Networks AB: Wyld Networks' Interim Report Q3 2025

Financial Summary, Q3 2025

Q3 (Jul - Sep) YTD Jan - Sep Jan - Dec 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Net sales KSEK 541 66 1,554 356 386 Total income KSEK 915 1,697 3,988 6,122 7,409 EBIT, KSEK -7,399 -8,064 -18,674 -29,031 -43,209 Earnings per share, SEK (before dilution) -0.002 -0.390 -0.006 -1.700 -0.075 Earnings per share, SEK (after dilution) -0.002 -0.390 -0.006 -1.410 -0.055

Net Sales for the first nine months are more than four times higher than prior year and show a growth of 400% over the whole of 2024.

Compared to prior year, operating loss for the first 9 months of the year has reduced by 36%

As part of the framework agreement with RV Agro in Brazil for 3,000 units valued at SEK 64 mio, we have completed the technical integration of our system with the weather station device as required by the contract. We expect shipments to commence in Q1 2026.

We've made strong progress on multiple fronts - expanding our partnerships, securing new business, and seeing our technology make a real difference out in the field

