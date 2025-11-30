DUG Foodtech AB: DUG Foodtech obtains loans of MSEK 1.5 from major shareholders

DUG Foodtech (publ) ("DUG Foodtech" or the "Company") is raising of loans (the "Loan") totaling MSEK 1.5 from major shareholders. The purpose of the Loan is to strengthen the Company's working capital. The lenders have expressed their intention to exercise their warrants of series 2025/2026:1 and 2025/2026:2, as resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2025, and thereby offset all of their loan claims against the Company.

Background

DUG Foodtech has today, on 30 November 2025, raised loans of MSEK 1.5. The Company has entered into loan agreements with two major shareholders (the "Lenders").

Term of the loans

The loan amounts to a total of MSEK 1.5. The loans carry a monthly interest rate of 1.5 percent as of 1 December, as well as an arrangement fee of 2.5%, and fall due for payment on 31 March 2026. DUG Foodtech has the right to repay the loans plus interest in cash in advance.

In the event that the Company carries out issues during the term of the loans, the Lenders have the right to set-off their claims in such issues. The Lenders also have a contractual right to act as underwriters on market terms in issues of shares carried out by the Company during the term of the loans.

DUG Foodtech has also undertaken not to raise new loans or credits during the term of the loans without the consent of the Lenders, unless loans are raised to repay the Lenders' loans in full.

For more information, please contact:

DUG Foodtech AB

Helene Nielsen, CEO

Telephone: +46 732 22 76 35

E-mail: helene.nielsen@dugfoodtech.com

This information is information that DUG Foodtech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-30 15:00 CET.