Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZXX | ISIN: SE0013281979 | Ticker-Symbol: VOH
Frankfurt
01.12.25 | 09:59
0,013 Euro
-60,12 % -0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUG FOODTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUG FOODTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2025 14:00 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DUG Foodtech AB: Nasdaq intends to submit a request to the Disciplinary Committee to decide to de-list DUG Foodtech shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

DUG Foodtech AB ("DUG Foodtech") has received a statement from Nasdaq Stockholm ("Nasdaq") in which Nasdaq informs DUG Foodtech that Nasdaq intends to submit a request to the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm to decide to de-list DUG Foodtech's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq requests that the Disciplinary Committee, primarily, decide on the delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market or, alternatively, impose a significant fine on the Company.

Nasdaq has assessed that the Company has, in various respects and on multiple occasions, committed violations of the Rulebook.

The company has the possibility to request an oral hearing, or to submit a written statement to the disciplinary committee. However, Nasdaq has not raised any suspicions of illegal conduct; the concerns relate solely to deficiencies in the Company's information disclosure and nothing else.

For more information, please contact:
DUG Foodtech AB
Helene Nielsen, CEO
Telephone: +46 732 22 76 35
E-mail: helene.nielsen@dugfoodtech.com


About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)
DUG Foodtech should be the natural choice for all actors in the transition to plant-based foods. The company's business concept is to use its own patented methods, innovative solutions and know-how to develop and sell products that the market demands. Changes are required for the food industry to reach its set climate goals. The company is contributing by its investment in plant-based foods with a low climate footprint, raw materials that are easily grown and available, and health benefits for the end consumer. The company and its well-established partners in priority markets and channels provide the conditions to grow in a global market, valued at USD 100 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North and is traded under the name DUG. Read more at ir.dugdrinks.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted by phone: +46 8 5030 15 50 or e-mail: ca@mangold.se.

This information is information that DUG Foodtech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-29 14:00 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.