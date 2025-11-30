DUG Foodtech AB: Nasdaq intends to submit a request to the Disciplinary Committee to decide to de-list DUG Foodtech shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

DUG Foodtech AB ("DUG Foodtech") has received a statement from Nasdaq Stockholm ("Nasdaq") in which Nasdaq informs DUG Foodtech that Nasdaq intends to submit a request to the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm to decide to de-list DUG Foodtech's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq requests that the Disciplinary Committee, primarily, decide on the delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market or, alternatively, impose a significant fine on the Company.

Nasdaq has assessed that the Company has, in various respects and on multiple occasions, committed violations of the Rulebook.

The company has the possibility to request an oral hearing, or to submit a written statement to the disciplinary committee. However, Nasdaq has not raised any suspicions of illegal conduct; the concerns relate solely to deficiencies in the Company's information disclosure and nothing else.

For more information, please contact:

DUG Foodtech AB

Helene Nielsen, CEO

Telephone: +46 732 22 76 35

E-mail: helene.nielsen@dugfoodtech.com



About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

DUG Foodtech should be the natural choice for all actors in the transition to plant-based foods. The company's business concept is to use its own patented methods, innovative solutions and know-how to develop and sell products that the market demands. Changes are required for the food industry to reach its set climate goals. The company is contributing by its investment in plant-based foods with a low climate footprint, raw materials that are easily grown and available, and health benefits for the end consumer. The company and its well-established partners in priority markets and channels provide the conditions to grow in a global market, valued at USD 100 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North and is traded under the name DUG. Read more at ir.dugdrinks.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted by phone: +46 8 5030 15 50 or e-mail: ca@mangold.se.

This information is information that DUG Foodtech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-29 14:00 CET.