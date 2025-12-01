Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

1 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1963.3761 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 28 November 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1956.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1974.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1963.3761

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,292,116. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,292,116. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1963.4102 10,000 BATS 1963.3080 5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 206 1970.00 08:17:38 00078170233TRLO0 XLON 96 1970.00 08:17:47 00078170235TRLO0 XLON 310 1970.00 08:32:04 00078170448TRLO0 XLON 285 1962.00 08:57:00 00078170780TRLO0 XLON 6 1958.00 09:31:43 00078171253TRLO0 XLON 14 1958.00 09:31:43 00078171254TRLO0 XLON 283 1958.00 09:32:07 00078171256TRLO0 XLON 270 1962.00 09:43:21 00078171372TRLO0 XLON 88 1966.00 10:00:27 00078171614TRLO0 XLON 75 1966.00 10:00:27 00078171613TRLO0 XLON 4 1966.00 10:00:27 00078171612TRLO0 XLON 5 1966.00 10:00:27 00078171611TRLO0 XLON 29 1962.00 10:04:46 00078171665TRLO0 BATE 300 1968.00 10:16:47 00078171821TRLO0 XLON 14 1966.00 10:16:47 00078171822TRLO0 XLON 252 1966.00 10:30:14 00078172133TRLO0 XLON 166 1966.00 10:30:14 00078172134TRLO0 BATE 278 1966.00 10:30:18 00078172135TRLO0 BATE 272 1962.00 10:56:44 00078172653TRLO0 XLON 17 1960.00 10:59:43 00078172694TRLO0 BATE 4 1964.00 11:30:12 00078173049TRLO0 XLON 245 1964.00 11:34:14 00078173076TRLO0 BATE 262 1964.00 11:34:14 00078173074TRLO0 BATE 249 1964.00 11:34:14 00078173075TRLO0 XLON 219 1962.00 11:41:57 00078173218TRLO0 XLON 89 1962.00 11:41:57 00078173217TRLO0 XLON 270 1958.00 12:39:50 00078174240TRLO0 BATE 284 1958.00 12:39:50 00078174241TRLO0 XLON 67 1958.00 12:39:50 00078174245TRLO0 XLON 56 1958.00 12:39:50 00078174244TRLO0 XLON 66 1958.00 12:39:50 00078174243TRLO0 XLON 54 1958.00 12:39:50 00078174242TRLO0 XLON 101 1960.00 12:45:17 00078174314TRLO0 XLON 161 1960.00 12:45:17 00078174313TRLO0 XLON 189 1960.00 12:55:21 00078174447TRLO0 BATE 78 1960.00 12:55:21 00078174446TRLO0 BATE 283 1960.00 12:55:21 00078174448TRLO0 XLON 306 1962.00 13:20:30 00078174698TRLO0 XLON 41 1960.00 13:20:43 00078174699TRLO0 XLON 1 1960.00 13:33:04 00078174986TRLO0 XLON 6 1960.00 13:33:04 00078174985TRLO0 XLON 235 1960.00 13:36:30 00078175025TRLO0 BATE 205 1960.00 13:36:30 00078175027TRLO0 XLON 41 1960.00 13:36:30 00078175026TRLO0 XLON 114 1962.00 13:39:23 00078175050TRLO0 XLON 158 1962.00 13:39:23 00078175049TRLO0 XLON 19 1960.00 13:42:49 00078175078TRLO0 BATE 24 1958.00 13:47:02 00078175149TRLO0 BATE 59 1958.00 13:49:34 00078175197TRLO0 BATE 100 1958.00 13:49:34 00078175198TRLO0 BATE 57 1958.00 13:50:26 00078175206TRLO0 BATE 294 1958.00 13:57:40 00078175302TRLO0 XLON 66 1956.00 14:14:18 00078175668TRLO0 XLON 100 1956.00 14:14:20 00078175669TRLO0 XLON 66 1956.00 14:14:22 00078175675TRLO0 XLON 299 1956.00 14:17:00 00078175742TRLO0 XLON 14 1956.00 14:17:00 00078175741TRLO0 XLON 13 1956.00 14:17:00 00078175740TRLO0 XLON 285 1960.00 14:30:46 00078175981TRLO0 XLON 6 1958.00 14:30:46 00078175987TRLO0 BATE 72 1958.00 14:30:46 00078175986TRLO0 BATE 14 1958.00 14:30:46 00078175985TRLO0 BATE 22 1958.00 14:30:46 00078175984TRLO0 BATE 7 1958.00 14:30:46 00078175983TRLO0 BATE 15 1958.00 14:30:46 00078175982TRLO0 BATE 215 1958.00 14:30:46 00078175980TRLO0 BATE 128 1962.00 14:48:57 00078176471TRLO0 XLON 302 1964.00 14:49:27 00078176480TRLO0 XLON 191 1962.00 14:50:00 00078176491TRLO0 XLON 89 1962.00 14:50:00 00078176490TRLO0 XLON 285 1964.00 14:55:31 00078176616TRLO0 BATE 286 1962.00 14:57:56 00078176681TRLO0 XLON 258 1962.00 14:57:56 00078176682TRLO0 BATE 94 1960.00 14:59:34 00078176717TRLO0 BATE 96 1960.00 14:59:34 00078176719TRLO0 BATE 144 1960.00 14:59:34 00078176718TRLO0 BATE 275 1964.00 15:09:58 00078177086TRLO0 XLON 259 1964.00 15:19:15 00078177305TRLO0 BATE 299 1964.00 15:19:15 00078177306TRLO0 XLON 58 1966.00 15:23:17 00078177504TRLO0 XLON 13 1966.00 15:23:17 00078177503TRLO0 XLON 88 1966.00 15:23:17 00078177502TRLO0 XLON 9 1966.00 15:23:17 00078177501TRLO0 XLON 38 1966.00 15:23:17 00078177500TRLO0 XLON 78 1966.00 15:29:37 00078177621TRLO0 XLON 4 1966.00 15:29:37 00078177620TRLO0 XLON 4 1966.00 15:29:37 00078177619TRLO0 XLON 9 1966.00 15:29:37 00078177618TRLO0 XLON 53 1964.00 15:32:37 00078177739TRLO0 BATE 92 1964.00 15:33:45 00078177787TRLO0 BATE 311 1966.00 15:36:37 00078177878TRLO0 XLON 138 1968.00 15:43:25 00078178037TRLO0 XLON 68 1968.00 15:43:25 00078178036TRLO0 XLON 18 1968.00 15:43:25 00078178035TRLO0 XLON 251 1968.00 15:49:08 00078178161TRLO0 BATE 271 1966.00 15:50:08 00078178195TRLO0 BATE 11 1966.00 15:50:32 00078178208TRLO0 XLON 9 1966.00 15:50:32 00078178207TRLO0 XLON 77 1966.00 15:50:32 00078178206TRLO0 XLON 110 1966.00 15:50:32 00078178205TRLO0 XLON 3 1968.00 15:58:11 00078178439TRLO0 BATE 3 1968.00 15:58:11 00078178438TRLO0 BATE 286 1966.00 15:58:32 00078178442TRLO0 XLON 245 1966.00 16:00:11 00078178491TRLO0 BATE 97 1964.00 16:00:41 00078178501TRLO0 BATE 4 1966.00 16:04:03 00078178591TRLO0 XLON 4 1966.00 16:04:03 00078178590TRLO0 XLON 7 1966.00 16:04:03 00078178593TRLO0 XLON 31 1966.00 16:04:03 00078178592TRLO0 XLON 4 1968.00 16:04:20 00078178611TRLO0 XLON 48 1968.00 16:04:20 00078178610TRLO0 XLON 80 1968.00 16:04:20 00078178609TRLO0 XLON 12 1968.00 16:04:20 00078178608TRLO0 XLON 1 1968.00 16:07:20 00078178666TRLO0 XLON 3 1968.00 16:07:20 00078178665TRLO0 XLON 274 1968.00 16:07:20 00078178667TRLO0 XLON 18 1974.00 16:16:55 00078178998TRLO0 XLON 86 1974.00 16:16:55 00078178997TRLO0 XLON 252 1972.00 16:16:55 00078178999TRLO0 XLON 170 1970.00 16:17:51 00078179039TRLO0 BATE 299 1970.00 16:17:51 00078179038TRLO0 BATE 1 1970.00 16:17:51 00078179037TRLO0 BATE 155 1970.00 16:17:51 00078179040TRLO0 XLON

