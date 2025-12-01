Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
01.12.25 | 08:12
22,400 Euro
-0,88 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE-250
01.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

1 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1963.3761 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

28 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1956.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1974.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1963.3761

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,292,116. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,292,116. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1963.4102

10,000

BATS

1963.3080

5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

206

1970.00

08:17:38

00078170233TRLO0

XLON

96

1970.00

08:17:47

00078170235TRLO0

XLON

310

1970.00

08:32:04

00078170448TRLO0

XLON

285

1962.00

08:57:00

00078170780TRLO0

XLON

6

1958.00

09:31:43

00078171253TRLO0

XLON

14

1958.00

09:31:43

00078171254TRLO0

XLON

283

1958.00

09:32:07

00078171256TRLO0

XLON

270

1962.00

09:43:21

00078171372TRLO0

XLON

88

1966.00

10:00:27

00078171614TRLO0

XLON

75

1966.00

10:00:27

00078171613TRLO0

XLON

4

1966.00

10:00:27

00078171612TRLO0

XLON

5

1966.00

10:00:27

00078171611TRLO0

XLON

29

1962.00

10:04:46

00078171665TRLO0

BATE

300

1968.00

10:16:47

00078171821TRLO0

XLON

14

1966.00

10:16:47

00078171822TRLO0

XLON

252

1966.00

10:30:14

00078172133TRLO0

XLON

166

1966.00

10:30:14

00078172134TRLO0

BATE

278

1966.00

10:30:18

00078172135TRLO0

BATE

272

1962.00

10:56:44

00078172653TRLO0

XLON

17

1960.00

10:59:43

00078172694TRLO0

BATE

4

1964.00

11:30:12

00078173049TRLO0

XLON

245

1964.00

11:34:14

00078173076TRLO0

BATE

262

1964.00

11:34:14

00078173074TRLO0

BATE

249

1964.00

11:34:14

00078173075TRLO0

XLON

219

1962.00

11:41:57

00078173218TRLO0

XLON

89

1962.00

11:41:57

00078173217TRLO0

XLON

270

1958.00

12:39:50

00078174240TRLO0

BATE

284

1958.00

12:39:50

00078174241TRLO0

XLON

67

1958.00

12:39:50

00078174245TRLO0

XLON

56

1958.00

12:39:50

00078174244TRLO0

XLON

66

1958.00

12:39:50

00078174243TRLO0

XLON

54

1958.00

12:39:50

00078174242TRLO0

XLON

101

1960.00

12:45:17

00078174314TRLO0

XLON

161

1960.00

12:45:17

00078174313TRLO0

XLON

189

1960.00

12:55:21

00078174447TRLO0

BATE

78

1960.00

12:55:21

00078174446TRLO0

BATE

283

1960.00

12:55:21

00078174448TRLO0

XLON

306

1962.00

13:20:30

00078174698TRLO0

XLON

41

1960.00

13:20:43

00078174699TRLO0

XLON

1

1960.00

13:33:04

00078174986TRLO0

XLON

6

1960.00

13:33:04

00078174985TRLO0

XLON

235

1960.00

13:36:30

00078175025TRLO0

BATE

205

1960.00

13:36:30

00078175027TRLO0

XLON

41

1960.00

13:36:30

00078175026TRLO0

XLON

114

1962.00

13:39:23

00078175050TRLO0

XLON

158

1962.00

13:39:23

00078175049TRLO0

XLON

19

1960.00

13:42:49

00078175078TRLO0

BATE

24

1958.00

13:47:02

00078175149TRLO0

BATE

59

1958.00

13:49:34

00078175197TRLO0

BATE

100

1958.00

13:49:34

00078175198TRLO0

BATE

57

1958.00

13:50:26

00078175206TRLO0

BATE

294

1958.00

13:57:40

00078175302TRLO0

XLON

66

1956.00

14:14:18

00078175668TRLO0

XLON

100

1956.00

14:14:20

00078175669TRLO0

XLON

66

1956.00

14:14:22

00078175675TRLO0

XLON

299

1956.00

14:17:00

00078175742TRLO0

XLON

14

1956.00

14:17:00

00078175741TRLO0

XLON

13

1956.00

14:17:00

00078175740TRLO0

XLON

285

1960.00

14:30:46

00078175981TRLO0

XLON

6

1958.00

14:30:46

00078175987TRLO0

BATE

72

1958.00

14:30:46

00078175986TRLO0

BATE

14

1958.00

14:30:46

00078175985TRLO0

BATE

22

1958.00

14:30:46

00078175984TRLO0

BATE

7

1958.00

14:30:46

00078175983TRLO0

BATE

15

1958.00

14:30:46

00078175982TRLO0

BATE

215

1958.00

14:30:46

00078175980TRLO0

BATE

128

1962.00

14:48:57

00078176471TRLO0

XLON

302

1964.00

14:49:27

00078176480TRLO0

XLON

191

1962.00

14:50:00

00078176491TRLO0

XLON

89

1962.00

14:50:00

00078176490TRLO0

XLON

285

1964.00

14:55:31

00078176616TRLO0

BATE

286

1962.00

14:57:56

00078176681TRLO0

XLON

258

1962.00

14:57:56

00078176682TRLO0

BATE

94

1960.00

14:59:34

00078176717TRLO0

BATE

96

1960.00

14:59:34

00078176719TRLO0

BATE

144

1960.00

14:59:34

00078176718TRLO0

BATE

275

1964.00

15:09:58

00078177086TRLO0

XLON

259

1964.00

15:19:15

00078177305TRLO0

BATE

299

1964.00

15:19:15

00078177306TRLO0

XLON

58

1966.00

15:23:17

00078177504TRLO0

XLON

13

1966.00

15:23:17

00078177503TRLO0

XLON

88

1966.00

15:23:17

00078177502TRLO0

XLON

9

1966.00

15:23:17

00078177501TRLO0

XLON

38

1966.00

15:23:17

00078177500TRLO0

XLON

78

1966.00

15:29:37

00078177621TRLO0

XLON

4

1966.00

15:29:37

00078177620TRLO0

XLON

4

1966.00

15:29:37

00078177619TRLO0

XLON

9

1966.00

15:29:37

00078177618TRLO0

XLON

53

1964.00

15:32:37

00078177739TRLO0

BATE

92

1964.00

15:33:45

00078177787TRLO0

BATE

311

1966.00

15:36:37

00078177878TRLO0

XLON

138

1968.00

15:43:25

00078178037TRLO0

XLON

68

1968.00

15:43:25

00078178036TRLO0

XLON

18

1968.00

15:43:25

00078178035TRLO0

XLON

251

1968.00

15:49:08

00078178161TRLO0

BATE

271

1966.00

15:50:08

00078178195TRLO0

BATE

11

1966.00

15:50:32

00078178208TRLO0

XLON

9

1966.00

15:50:32

00078178207TRLO0

XLON

77

1966.00

15:50:32

00078178206TRLO0

XLON

110

1966.00

15:50:32

00078178205TRLO0

XLON

3

1968.00

15:58:11

00078178439TRLO0

BATE

3

1968.00

15:58:11

00078178438TRLO0

BATE

286

1966.00

15:58:32

00078178442TRLO0

XLON

245

1966.00

16:00:11

00078178491TRLO0

BATE

97

1964.00

16:00:41

00078178501TRLO0

BATE

4

1966.00

16:04:03

00078178591TRLO0

XLON

4

1966.00

16:04:03

00078178590TRLO0

XLON

7

1966.00

16:04:03

00078178593TRLO0

XLON

31

1966.00

16:04:03

00078178592TRLO0

XLON

4

1968.00

16:04:20

00078178611TRLO0

XLON

48

1968.00

16:04:20

00078178610TRLO0

XLON

80

1968.00

16:04:20

00078178609TRLO0

XLON

12

1968.00

16:04:20

00078178608TRLO0

XLON

1

1968.00

16:07:20

00078178666TRLO0

XLON

3

1968.00

16:07:20

00078178665TRLO0

XLON

274

1968.00

16:07:20

00078178667TRLO0

XLON

18

1974.00

16:16:55

00078178998TRLO0

XLON

86

1974.00

16:16:55

00078178997TRLO0

XLON

252

1972.00

16:16:55

00078178999TRLO0

XLON

170

1970.00

16:17:51

00078179039TRLO0

BATE

299

1970.00

16:17:51

00078179038TRLO0

BATE

1

1970.00

16:17:51

00078179037TRLO0

BATE

155

1970.00

16:17:51

00078179040TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.