Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
01.12.25 | 09:30
5,065 Euro
-1,94 % -0,100
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0105,03509:41
5,0055,04009:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2025 08:10 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron to host Capital Markets Presentation

Kitron to host Capital Markets Presentation

(2025-12-01) Kitron ASA will host a Capital Markets Presentation in Oslo, Norway, on 10 December 2025 to provide an update on strategic and financial ambitions.

The Capital Markets Presentation will start at 09:00 CET, last for approximately 1.5 hours including Q&A, and will be webcast at the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20251210_2

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.