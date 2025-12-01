Kitron ASA: Kitron to host Capital Markets Presentation

Kitron to host Capital Markets Presentation

(2025-12-01) Kitron ASA will host a Capital Markets Presentation in Oslo, Norway, on 10 December 2025 to provide an update on strategic and financial ambitions.

The Capital Markets Presentation will start at 09:00 CET, last for approximately 1.5 hours including Q&A, and will be webcast at the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20251210_2

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

