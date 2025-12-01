Impact Coatings AB: Impact Coatings Meets Japan's NEDO Standard for PEM Fuel Cells

Linköping, Sweden - Impact Coatings today announced that its Premium FC coating for PEM fuel cell bipolar plates has successfully met Japan's national NEDO test standard, with both verified test results and confirmation from a first Japanese customer. The company is collaborating with multiple paying customers in Japan to qualify Premium FC for mobility as well as stationary PEM fuel cell applications. Sample deliveries and customer testing have been ongoing throughout 2025.

NEDO - New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization - is a national research and development agency that creates innovation by promoting technological development necessary for realization of a sustainable society. Its Evaluation and Analysis Protocol for PEM fuel cells is widely used by Japanese automotive OEMs and fuel cell system suppliers.

Premium FC is Impact Coatings' advanced coating solution engineered for heavy-duty PEM fuel cell application. Over the course of the year, a variant of Premium FC was also developed for passenger cars. The coatings are currently available through the company's Coating Service Centers in Shanghai, China, and Linköping, Sweden, as well as integrated coating solutions with the company's INLINECOATER IC2000 PVD equipment for high-volume production.

For more information contact:

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR

+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector, for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD applications.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.