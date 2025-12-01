Wyld Networks AB: Record date for reverse share split in Wyld Networks

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Wyld Networks AB ("Wyld Networks" or the "Company") on November 14, 2025, it was resolved, among other things, on a reverse share split of the Company's shares, whereby five hundred (500) existing shares shall be combined into one (1) new share. The board of directors has now decided that the record date for the reverse share split shall be December 8, 2025.

The board of directors' decision means that the last day of trading in Wyld Network's share before the reverse share split will be December 4, 2025 and the first day of trading in the share after the reverse split will be December 5, 2025. This means that as of December 5, 2025, the share price will reflect the effect of the reverse share split. As a result of the reverse share split, Wyld Network's share will change its ISIN code. As of December 5, 2025, the share will be traded with the new ISIN code SE0027099078.

The shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower number of shares in proportion to the holding on the record date. The shareholders whose holdings of shares on the record date are not evenly divisible by five hundred (500) will receive shares from Alastair Williamson free of charge in order for the holding to be evenly divisible by five hundred (500). Distribution of shares is made by Euroclear Sweden AB, without the need for further measures to be taken by shareholders.

Following the reverse share split, the number of shares in the Company will decrease from 2,993,330,905 shares to 5,986,661 shares, with a quota value of SEK 2.481143, until the share capital reduction resolved upon at the extraordinary general meeting on 14 November 2025 is executed. The share capital reduction is expected to take place in January 2026, provided that the required approval is obtained from the Swedish Companies Registration Office or a general court. After the share capital reduction has been executed, each share will have a quota value of SEK 0.09.

For further information about Wyld Networks, please contact:

Alastair Williamson, CEO Wyld Networks

E-mail: alastair.williamson@wyldnetworks.com

Tel: +44 7 824 997 689

About Wyld Networks

Wyld Networks develop and sells innovative wireless technology solutions that enables affordable connectivity anywhere in the World, addressing the problems for businesses and people regarding the lack of global mobile network coverage. The solutions are mainly targeted to wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) and people.

Wyld Networks Ltd was formed in Cambridge, UK in 2016 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wyld Networks AB.

The Wyld Networks share (WYLD) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to Wyld Networks is Mangold Fondkommission AB.