On July 24, 2025, the shares in DUG Foodtech AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On November 29, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has referred a matter regarding the Company to its disciplinary committee with a primary request that the Company's shares be delisted, alternatively, that the Company be subjected to a substantial fine.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in DUG Foodtech AB (publ) (DUG, ISIN code SE0013281979, order book ID 189364).

