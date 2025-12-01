Anzeige
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
WKN: A3CTW5 | ISIN: DK0061555109
01.12.25 | 08:12
01.12.2025
Business transacted at the extraordinary general meeting of Aquaporin A/S

Company announcement
No. 20/2025

Aquaporin A/S
Nymøllevej 78
DK-2800 Kongens Lyngby
aquaporin.com
Company reg. no.: DK28315694

KONGENS LYNGBY, Denmark, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaporin A/S ("Aquaporin" or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company dedicated to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology, today held an extraordinary general meeting, at which the general meeting:

  • Approved the proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a new authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 175,000,000 in the period until June 30, 2026 with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders at a price, which may be below market price;
  • Approved the proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a new authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 175,000,000 in the period until June 30, 2026 without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders at or above market price;
  • Approved the proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a new authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 175,000,000 in the period until June 30, 2026 without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders at a price, which may be below market price, for the benefit of persons other than the shareholders and employees of the Company; and
  • Approved the proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a new combined maximum of nominally DKK 175,000,000 for the authorizations approved in the first and third items above.

All proposals were approved with more than 99% of the votes cast and share capital represented at the general meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrik Lund Jakobsen, Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Juhl Wulff, Chief Financial Officer
+45 53 55 55 19
investorrelations@aquaporin.com

About Aquaporin

Aquaporin is an innovative water technology company with operations in Denmark (HQ), Singapore, Turkey, the United States, and China. We are committed to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology to solve global water challenges. By combining three disciplines from the world of natural sciences: biology, chemistry, and physics, we have created the unique, nature-inspired Aquaporin Inside technology which we embed into all our membranes and solutions. Our technology is based on Nobel Prize-winning research and is used to clean and reuse water in industries, in our homes, and even by NASA in space. We work with customers and partners around the globe to responsibly treat industrial wastewater, concentrate food and beverage products in a natural way, and enhance drinking water quality and accessibility.

