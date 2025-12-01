

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Monday announced that its board has given the green light for management to look into an initial public offering for a new subsidiary, NewCo.



This subsidiary will hold the company's top gold assets in North America, including Barrick's stakes in Nevada Gold Mines, Pueblo Viejo, and the completely owned Fourmile discovery.



If the IPO moves forward, the company plans to keep a controlling majority stake. Management will be reviewing the plan through early 2026 and will provide an update around the time they release full-year results for 2025.



B closed Monday's trading at $42.33 up $0.99 or 2.39 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



