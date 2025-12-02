SHOWROOMPRIVE: Postponement of the Showroomprivé Group's general shareholders' meeting

Postponement of the Showroomprivé Group's general meeting, which will be held before March 31, 2026

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, December 2, 2025, 08:30 am CET - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces to all its shareholders that it has obtained from the President of the Commercial Court of Bobigny an extension of the legal deadline for holding its General Meeting for the 2024 financial year.

The decision to request this extension is consistent with previous press releases; the progress of the strategic review launched in the second quarter of 2025 does not yet allow a definitive opinion to be formed on the valuation of certain assets, including the goodwill. The consolidated financial statements have not yet been approved by the Board of Directors and the universal registration document has therefore not been finalized.

The Company will inform the market of the date of the general meeting, which will be held before March 31, 2026, as well as of the date of release of its 2024 universal registration document (containing the 2024 annual financial report).

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.



ContactS

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

