WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Frankfurt
01.12.25 | 20:00
0,378 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
02.12.2025 08:53 Uhr
99 Leser
SHOWROOMPRIVE: Postponement of the Showroomprivé Group's general shareholders' meeting

  • Postponement of the Showroomprivé Group's general meeting, which will be held before March 31, 2026

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, December 2, 2025, 08:30 am CET - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces to all its shareholders that it has obtained from the President of the Commercial Court of Bobigny an extension of the legal deadline for holding its General Meeting for the 2024 financial year.

The decision to request this extension is consistent with previous press releases; the progress of the strategic review launched in the second quarter of 2025 does not yet allow a definitive opinion to be formed on the valuation of certain assets, including the goodwill. The consolidated financial statements have not yet been approved by the Board of Directors and the universal registration document has therefore not been finalized.

The Company will inform the market of the date of the general meeting, which will be held before March 31, 2026, as well as of the date of release of its 2024 universal registration document (containing the 2024 annual financial report).

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.


For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com


ContactS

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial communication
Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yW9pZZSbYWqXyZxuap6YmmNpmm+WyGedamedk5RqlciZm2mVl2yXbcqeZnJmmGpu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95358-pr-showroomprive-general-meeting-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.