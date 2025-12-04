SHOWROOMPRIVE: Showroomprivé announces the signing of an agreement to sell The Bradery

Signing of final legal documentation following the letter of intent announced on October 15, 2025

First payment of €19 million upon closing of the transaction

Implementation of a vendor loan in the amount of €3 million, repayable in 2027, 2028, and 2029

Closing of the transaction expected by December 31, 2025, subject to confirmation of financing by the buyers

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, December 4, 2025, 6:30 p.m. CET - Showroomprivé, a European group specializing in event-driven sales, announces that it has signed an agreement setting out the terms and conditions for the sale of its 52.75% stake in Symmetric SAS, owner of The Bradery brand, to Timothée Linyer and Edouard Caraco, its two executives and founders.

This signing follows the letter of intent signed and announced on October 15, 2025, a key step towards finalizing the transaction. The two founders of The Bradery would buy back 52.75% of the capital held by Showroomprivé for a total amount of €22 million, it being specified that an interim dividend of €1 million has already been received by the Company.



The transaction, carried out entirely in cash, reflects the significant capital gain realized by Showroomprivé, generated by the success of the platform since its integration into Showroomprivé.



Details of the financial terms of the sale

Showroomprivé will receive a payment of €19 million upon closing of the transaction.

upon closing of the transaction. A vendor credit facility totaling €3 million will be set up, repayable in three equal annual installments in 2027, 2028, and 2029.

will be set up, repayable in three equal annual installments in These amounts are in addition to an interim dividend of €1 million already received.

Showroomprivé will also benefit from earn-outs based on the achievement of certain targets by The Bradery, in accordance with the initial letter of intent.

The transaction is expected to close by December 31, 2025, subject to confirmation of financing by the buyers.



This transaction would mark the successful completion of the merger between the two groups, while building on the foundations that enabled them to establish their fruitful collaboration. The objective remains to capitalize on the operational synergies between the two groups within an agile framework, preserving the independence of each partner.

David Dayan, Chairman and CEO of Showroomprivé, comments: "The signing of the definitive agreements for the sale marks an important milestone for the Group: it contractually formalizes the value created with The Bradery over the past few years and strengthens our financial structure in the very short term. In an environment where cash discipline and selectivity in our investments are key, this transaction illustrates our ability to monetize our successes while remaining faithful to our strategy: improving our profitability profile and focusing our resources on projects where we bring the most value."

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.



For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com



ContactS

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

