SHOWROOMPRIVE: REVENUE FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025 AND 3RD QUARTER

REVENUE FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025

AND 3RD QUARTER

10% decline in gross merchandise volume[1] (GMV) and 12% decline in revenue over the first nine months of 2025

During the third quarter, limited decline of 7% in GMV and 9% in revenue

Marketplace strength confirmed with +43% growth in GMV

Migration to Shopify for Showroomprive.com scheduled for 2026

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, October 16, 2025 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in smart shopping, has published its sales for the first nine months of its financial year and its 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2025.

ACTIVITY

Revenue details

(€ million) 9 months 2024 9 months 2025 24/25 % Q3 2024 Q3 2025 24/25 % change change Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 702.5 630.5 -10.3% 204.2 190.8 -6.6% Internet revenue (France) 342.7 298.7 -12.8% 96.4 87.6 -9.1% Internet revenue (International) 97.3 84.8 -12.8% 30.3 26.1 -13.9% Total Internet Revenue 440.0 383.5 -12.8% 126.7 113.7 -10.3% Other revenue 6.7 8.7 30.2% 2.0 3.0 52.3% Net Revenue 446.7 392.3 -12.2% 128.7 116.7 -9.3%

Showroomprivé generated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of €630.5 million in the first nine months of its 2025 financial year, down 10.3% compared with the same period in 2024. Revenue was also down 12.2% compared with the cumulative figure as of September 30, 2024.

In the third quarter of 2025, GMV amounted to €190.8 million, down 6.6% compared to the third quarter of 2024, and revenue amounted to €116.7 million, down 9.3%.

Among event-driven retailers, Showroomprive consolidated its market share at 15.9% in the third quarter2. However, the event-driven retail market is being impacted by the arrival of new entrants and changing consumer habits. Low-cost international platforms are gaining in importance and exerting strong competition. Second-hand goods continue to gain market share, changing purchasing behavior, particularly in the fashion sector.

In its traditional businesses , the Group saw an overall decline in GMV during the third quarter:

The Fashion division , with an 18.2% decline in GMV, was the most affected, particularly in the sports sector (-27%), women's ready-to-wear (-22%), and children's and lingerie (-28%). In response to this situation, the Group has focused on strengthening and renewing its sales teams, which will be fully operational by October.

, with an 18.2% decline in GMV, was the most affected, particularly in the sports sector (-27%), women's ready-to-wear (-22%), and children's and lingerie (-28%). In response to this situation, the Group has focused on strengthening and renewing its sales teams, which will be fully operational by October. The Home division was also affected, with a decline of 15.9%; the high-tech and DIY/gardening categories saw the sharpest declines in activity.

was also affected, with a decline of 15.9%; the high-tech and DIY/gardening categories saw the sharpest declines in activity. With a decline of 14.9% over the period, the Beauty division also recorded a decline in activity.

SRP Services continued the growth seen in the last quarter of 2024 with the development of retail media to replace trade marketing and intensified marketing[3] of available media space.

Beauté Privée, which will focus most of the Group's offering on the beauty vertical, continued its overhaul, culminating in its migration to Shopify in July. Beauté Privée hopes to develop dropshipping[4] flows, increase average basket value, facilitate split order management, and simplify platform upgrades.

This migration served as a pilot project for Showroomprive.com, which signed with Shopify on September 30. Workshops are underway to prepare for the migration, which is scheduled for 2026.

The group's growth drivers have shown mixed results.

The Marketplace (GMV +57.7%) accelerated its growth by combining several initiatives that had a positive impact on both business volume and margins. The launch of its business in Belgium, Portugal, and Spain at the end of 2024 contributed 17% to its growth. The arrival of new accounts and the transfer of others historically presented as event sales are in line with the dropshipping development policy.

The Travel & Leisure business (GMV -20.0%) was penalized by the decline in traffic observed on the site and a reduction in the offering from certain major players in the sector.

For the first year, international revenue was down 13.9%. This decline is mainly due to the weakness of the Fashion and Home offering over the period.

Regarding The Bradery (whose expected sale was announced on October 15, 2025):

Over the first nine months: GMV of €73 million, up 18.8%, and net sales of €50.3 million, up 21.1%

During the third quarter: GMV of €21.7 million, up 21.2%, and net sales of €14.7 million, up 27.2%

Q1-Q2-Q3 dynamics of activity

(€ million) Q1 Q2 Q3 9 months Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) 2025 213.2 226.5 190.8 630.5 2024 247.3 251.5 204.2 703.0 % change -14% -10% -7% -10% Net sales 2025 127.5 148.1 116.7 392.3 2024 152.6 165.5 128.7 446.8 % change -16% -11% -9% -12%

Regarding The Bradery:

GMV grew 17% in Q1 to €22.6 million, 19% in Q2 to €28.7 million, and 21% in Q3 to €21.7 million

Net sales grew 17% in Q1 to €15.8 million, 20% in Q2 to €19.9 million, and 27% in Q3 to €14.7 million

For the group as a whole, the change in activity in 2025 vs. 2024 for the first three quarters is in slight recovery:

For GMV, change from -14% in Q1 to -10% in Q2 and -7% in Q3

For net revenue, change from -16% in Q1 to -11% in Q2 and -9% in Q3

This trend illustrates the commercial momentum that is currently being rebuilt based on the strengthening of teams, implementing brand positioning strategies, optimizing production and sales promotion, and leveraging the effectiveness of the marketing and CRM initiatives.

Key Performance Indicators

9 months 2024 9 months 2025 % change Business volume (GMV) (€ million) 702.5 630.5 -10.3% New buyers (million) 0.7 0.7 -4.2% Buyers** (million) 2.9 2.8 -4.9% of which loyal buyers*** 2.2 2.1 -5.5% As a % of total number of buyers 77% 76% Number of orders (million) 8.5 6.7 -21.2% GMV per buyer (€) 242.9 229.2 -5.6% Average number of orders per buyer 2.9 2.4 -17.1% Average basket (€) 82.9 94.4 13.9%

* All buyers who have made at least one purchase on the Group's platform since its launch

** Member who has placed at least one order during the year

*** Member who has placed at least one order during the year and at least one order in previous years

Despite lower investment and weaker Fashion offering over the period, the Group attracted 215,000 new first-time buyers during the third quarter. The rate of loyal buyers fell slightly to 76%. The number of orders fell by 21.2%, but this decline was partially offset by an increase in the average basket size (+13.9%).

Over the first nine months, The Bradery posted:

a 22% increase in the number of orders to 603,000

a 3% decrease in the average basket size to €121.

EVENTS OCCURRED POST SEPTEMBER 30, 2025: PLANNED SALE OF THE INVESTMENT IN THE BRADERY TO ITS FOUNDERS

On October 15, 2025, Showroomprivé announced that it had signed a letter of intent to sell its 52.75% stake in Symmetric SAS, owner of The Bradery brand, to Timothée Linyer and Edouard Caraco, its two CEOs and founders.

The transaction, which would be carried out entirely in cash, values The Bradery at €43.6 million, reflecting the platform's success since its integration into Showroomprivé. For the record, in May 2022, Showroomprivé acquired a 51% majority stake in the platform specializing in premium sales events mainly aimed at millennials for €10.2 million.

PUBLICATION OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT (CONTAINING THE 2024 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT) AND THE 2025 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT IN THE COMING WEEKS

The planned sale of the stake in The Bradery will facilitate the preparation of the final 2024 financial statements and their approval by the Board of Directors, as well as the publication of the 2025 half-year accounts. The Group is therefore expected to publish its 2025 half-year accounts in the coming weeks, followed by its 2024 universal registration document (URD) (including the 2024 annual financial report). Subsequently, the annual general meeting initially scheduled for June 25, 2025, would be convened and could be held within the deadlines set by the Bobigny Commercial Court, before December 31, 2025.

OUTLOOK 2025

After a first half that was less dynamic than expected, the Group saw a less pronounced decline in activity in the third quarter. To fuel this favorable momentum and return to profitable growth, the Group will continue its efforts to revitalize its core business, notably by moving forward with the migration of showroomprive.com to Shopify. At the same time, the teams will remain particularly vigilant in controlling costs and optimizing inventory, relying on the rationalization of the logistics tool.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains summary information only and is not intended to be comprehensive.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements about the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe", "anticipate", "objective" or similar expressions. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders of the Group are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those communicated, implied or indicated by such forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents filed or to be filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers by the Group (notably those detailed in chapter 4 of the Company's reference document). The Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE

Showroomprivé is a European player in online event sales, innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has experienced rapid growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Financial media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

[1] Gross merchandise volume (GMV) represents the total amount of the transaction invoiced, including all taxes, and therefore includes gross internet sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services, and other revenues.

2 Source: Fox Intelligence Retail (excluding The Bradery)

[3] Trade marketing refers to all the actions implemented by Showroomprivé and its partner brand to optimize sales on the site by better promoting products.

[4] Direct delivery from the supplier

