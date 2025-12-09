Anzeige
WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Frankfurt
09.12.25 | 17:20
0,396 Euro
+12,18 % +0,043
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SHOWROOMPRIVE: Number of voting rights and shares 30 November

SRP GROUPE
Public limited company with a share capital of €4.761.871,68
Head Office: 1 Rue des Blés - Zac Montjoie - 93212 LA PLAINE SAINT-DENIS
524 055 613 R.C.S. BOBIGNY

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in compliance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial code and the Article 223-16 of the General regulation of the Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

DateTotal number of shares
Total number of theoretical voting rights [1]
30 November 2025119 046 792157 768 377

[1] In accordance with Article 223-11 of AMF General Regulation, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJybZ5ptZGbKypptlZxnZmhmnGiWxWTIa5KVxGVsmJuZnWxhm2dpa8XHZnJmmmVp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95503-srpg-number-of-voting-rights-and-shares-30-november-2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
