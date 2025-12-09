SHOWROOMPRIVE: Number of voting rights and shares 30 November

SRP GROUPE

Public limited company with a share capital of €4.761.871,68

Head Office: 1 Rue des Blés - Zac Montjoie - 93212 LA PLAINE SAINT-DENIS

524 055 613 R.C.S. BOBIGNY

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in compliance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial code and the Article 223-16 of the General regulation of the Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Total number of shares

Total number of theoretical voting rights [1] 30 November 2025 119 046 792 157 768 377

[1] In accordance with Article 223-11 of AMF General Regulation, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

