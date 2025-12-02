SHOWROOMPRIVE: Showroomprivé announces a change in its Governance with the appointment of two new Board members

Rachel Marouani and Albin Jacquemont join Showroomprivé's Board of Directors

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, December 2, 2025, 05:45 pm CET - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces the co-optation of Rachel Marouani and Albin Jacquemont as independent Board members. Rachel Marouani, now Chair of the Nominations & Remuneration Committee, succeeds Cyril Vermeulen, while Albin Jacquemont takes over the position previously held by Olivier Marcheteau.

Rachel Marouani has outstanding expertise in the retail, hospitality, luxury, and digital sectors. Chair of the Board of the AFFLELOU Group, and a Board member at major companies such as Adeo and Pierre Fabre, she leverages more than 25 years of experience in brand redeployment, omnichannel and international customer strategy deployments, and the management of diversified shareholding environments. She has held several senior positions within LVMH Group, notably SVP Marketing of Sephora, Chief Executive Officer of Make Up For Ever and FRED Joaillier where she led large-scale strategic transformations as well as organizational, commercial, and digital programs. Her knowledge of e-commerce, tourism, beauty, and luxury goods brings significant added value to Showroomprivé.

Albin Jacquemont brings to the Board recognized financial expertise, developed over a successful career within various groups and companies owned by investments funds. Currently Group CFO of Soitec, he has distinguished himself through his ability to lead complex financial organizations, strengthen performance discipline, and drive large-scale strategic operations. Previously, he was CFO of several service groups, particularly in the IT sector, and spent a large part of his career in the retail sector at Darty and Carrefour, where he led major transformational programs, including divestments and acquisitions at an international scale. His deep understanding of operational challenges, as well as the expectations of financial markets, represents an asset to guide Showroomprivé in consolidating its trajectory and rigorously executing its strategic plan.

These appointments come at a pivotal time for Showroomprivé, as the Group implements its operational reorganization plan announced on November 4. They strengthen the Board's capabilities to best support the evolution of the organization, uphold ongoing modernization initiatives, and ensure the execution of the strategic roadmap defined for the coming years, in an evolving competitive and technological environment.

David Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of Showroomprivé, states: "We would first like to warmly thank Cyril Vermeulen and Olivier Marcheteau for their commitment and contribution to the work of the Board of Directors. Their support has been invaluable throughout the key stages of the Group's development. We are now delighted to welcome Rachel Marouani and Albin Jacquemont to the Board. Their distinguished careers, combining strategic vision, transformation experience, and mastery of operational challenges, represent a decisive asset to support Showroomprivé's ambition, not to mention the complementarity of their profiles, which further strengthens our governance."

These appointments will be submitted for ratification at the next general meeting.

Composition of the Board of Directors following the appointments

David Dayan (Founder and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer);

Brigitte Tambosi;

Emilie Patou;

Michael Dayan;

Eric Dayan;

Eric Sitruk;

Rachel Marouani (independent Board member);

Sophie Moreau-Garenne (independent Board member);

Clémence Gastaldi (independent Board member);

Albin Jacquemont (independent Board member);

Benoit Camps (non-voting Board observer).

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

ContactS

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mWpyYZdqYmyZx5pykphma2Nka5xlkmPJm5ealZVrZ8nHZ3KTyplnaZTLZnJmmG1p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95383-pr-showroomprive-board-co-optations_en.pdf