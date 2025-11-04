SHOWROOMPRIVE: Showroomprivé announces an operational reorganization plan

Implementation of an operational organization more closely aligned with market needs and, specifically, with customer expectations

Deployment of a more agile organizational structure in response to the Group's new strategy, which aims in particular to improve its growth and profitability profile

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, November 04, 2025, 06:30 pm CET - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces an operational reorganization plan.

David Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of Showroomprivé, commented: "Fully aware of the highly competitive nature of our markets and determined to leverage the Group's strengths for the benefit of our clients, we must rethink our organizational model. This reorganization project is part of our strategy to return to growth and will be structured around our customers' expectations, smoother internal processes, and the added value that technology now brings to our businesses. This reorganization could have an impact on the Group's headcount, without any site closures, and I will personally ensure that each individual's situation is handled with utmost care and attention."

A macroeconomic context justifying this operational reorganization

The unfavorable macroeconomic environment, brand disintermediation, the rise of second-hand markets, and intensified competition require the Group to adapt its organization in order to remain competitive. Significant investments in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, mobile ergonomics, payment security, and digital marketing have become essential. The convergence of these factors requires redesigning the Group's business model to continue pursuing its growth objectives in an environment that remains complex.

The proposed project is structured around five key pillars defined as part of our new strategy:

strengthening relationships with partner brands,

building a global Showroomprivé platform,

restoring customer appeal,

driving a technological transformation,

establishing a lighter and more agile model to return to profitability.

The implementation of this project would enable the Company to streamline its cost structure while adopting an operational organization more aligned with new market expectations.

Impact on employment within the Group

The implementation of this reorganization plan requires streamlining and simplification of the Group's structure in order to improve efficiency and better serve customers. The new organization would rely on increased process automation and the use of artificial intelligence in content production, following a model already adopted by many competitors. In total, the implementation of the reorganization plan could result in up to 121 job cuts for economic reasons during the second quarter of 2026, including 80 in La Plaine Saint-Denis, 23 in Roubaix, and 18 in Les Sables-d'Olonne.

Particular attention will, of course, be paid to the quality and scope of the accompanying social measures, so as to support each affected employee in securing new opportunities within the Company, within other legal entities of the Showroomprivé Group in France, or, alternatively, outside the Group.

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

ContactS

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yWxtkZ1raZnKmGtvkspqbZWXnGaSlZXKbGPImGWZlJ/IaJ1jlG2Uap2aZnJmlWdu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95028-pr-showroomprive-reorganization-plan.pdf