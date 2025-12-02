Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Christian Fredrixon leaves his position as CEO and Stina Lindh Hök appointed as CEO

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) ("Cibus") today announces that the board of directors and the CEO Christian Fredrixon have jointly agreed that it is time to hand over leadership and leave his position as CEO. Furthermore, the board of directors has today decided to appoint Cibus' current board member Stina Lindh Hök as CEO. Stina will take over as the new CEO immediately and Christian will continue to be at Cibus' disposal to assist with the handover until further notice.

- On behalf of the board, I would like to express a big thank you to Christian for his successful work during two very intense years in the company's history and wish him the best of luck in the future. Through his leadership and commitment, Christian has played a very important role in the European expansion of Cibus, says the chairman of the board, Stefan Gattberg. At the same time, we are pleased that Stina is taking over the position as CEO and continuing on the path set out. As a board member of the company, Stina has gotten to know the company well for almost a year. Stina possesses solid knowledge of the capital markets and has experience from being a CEO of a listed company. In addition, she has both knowledge of, and experience of, working actively with properties and portfolios in an acquisition-oriented company with a presence in multiple countries. She was CEO of Nyfosa during the years 2020-2025 and under her leadership, the shareholders of Nyfosa received a total return that exceeded 70%, says Stefan Gattberg.

- After two intense years of a successful European expansion for Cibus, I believe that much of my mission has been accomplished and now look forward to new exciting opportunities, says Christian Fredrixon.

As Stina takes over as CEO, she will leave her assignment as a board member of Cibus.

Stina, who has a Master of Science in Engineering from KTH, has been CEO of the real estate company Nyfosa. Other experience includes COO at Nyfosa, Head of Transactions at Hemfosa Fastigheter and project manager in property transactions at Atrium Ljungberg, Leimdörfer and as Head of Property at Fabege. She has also been a member of the boards of Fabege and Söderport Property Investment.

About Cibus Nordic Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns about 650 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling Group, Lidl, Dagrofa and Carrefour.