Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Dec-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 December 2025 Stuart Chapman exercised 226,385 options with an exercise price of GBP3.55 per share under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share Option Plan ("CSOP"). After exercising the options, the shares were sold. Following this exercise of options and subsequent sale of shares, Stuart Chapman's shareholding in the Company is 1,054,756. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share options vested under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 CSOP Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP3.55 per share 226,385 Aggregated information 226,385 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP3.55 -- Price -- Total GBP803,666.75 e) Date of the transaction 1 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction XOFF 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 Sale of shares following an exercise of share b) Nature of the transaction options vested under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 CSOP Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP4.5844 226,385 Aggregated information 226,385 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP4.5844 -- Price -- Total GBP1,034,205.45 e) Date of the transaction 1 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

