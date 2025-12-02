Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.12.2025
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
02.12.25 | 09:59
5,100 Euro
-0,97 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,50019:47
Dow Jones News
02.12.2025 18:21 Uhr
242 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
02-Dec-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated 
(PCAs) 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 December 2025 Stuart Chapman exercised 226,385 options with an 
exercise price of GBP3.55 per share under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share Option Plan ("CSOP"). After 
exercising the options, the shares were sold. Following this exercise of options and subsequent sale of shares, Stuart 
Chapman's shareholding in the Company is 1,054,756. 

1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                              Stuart Chapman 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status                       Executive Director 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment                Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                              Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                              213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of instrument    Ordinary shares of 1p each 
 
        Identification Code                      GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
b)       Nature of the transaction                   Exercise of share options vested under the 
                                       Molten Ventures plc 2016 CSOP 
 
 
                                       Price(s)         Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                   GBP3.55 per share     226,385 

       Aggregated information 

                                       226,385 
 
 
        -- Aggregated volume 
                                         
         
d)   
 
                                     GBP3.55 
        -- Price 

        -- Total 
                                       GBP803,666.75 

e)       Date of the transaction                    1 December 2025 
 
f)        Place of the transaction                    XOFF 
1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                           Stuart Chapman 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status                    Executive Director 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment             Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                           Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                           213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each 
 
        Identification Code                   GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
                                    Sale of shares following an exercise of share 
b)       Nature of the transaction                options vested under the Molten Ventures plc 
                                    2016 CSOP 
 
 
                                    Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                GBP4.5844         226,385 

       Aggregated information 

                                    226,385 
 
 
        -- Aggregated volume 
                                      
         
d)   
 
                                  GBP4.5844 
        -- Price 

        -- Total 
                                    GBP1,034,205.45 

e)       Date of the transaction                 1 December 2025 
 
f)        Place of the transaction                 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                 +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 410106 
EQS News ID:  2239176 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239176&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2025 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.