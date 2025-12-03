Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 461.00p Highest price paid per share: 455.40p Lowest price paid per share: 458.1589p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,568,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,478,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 458.1589

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 507 457.00 08:03:06 00030373541TRDU0 XLON 514 456.80 08:03:06 00030373542TRDU0 XLON 521 461.00 08:23:05 00030373767TRDU0 XLON 139 460.80 08:28:28 00030373782TRDU0 XLON 148 460.80 08:28:28 00030373783TRDU0 XLON 13 460.80 08:28:28 00030373784TRDU0 XLON 26 460.80 08:28:28 00030373785TRDU0 XLON 1,264 460.80 08:28:28 00030373786TRDU0 XLON 534 460.80 08:38:48 00030374005TRDU0 XLON 650 457.80 08:52:47 00030374062TRDU0 XLON 571 457.40 08:55:05 00030374078TRDU0 XLON 580 460.20 09:08:34 00030374120TRDU0 XLON 588 459.40 09:08:34 00030374121TRDU0 XLON 549 461.00 09:32:03 00030374196TRDU0 XLON 521 461.00 09:32:03 00030374197TRDU0 XLON 535 460.80 09:32:03 00030374198TRDU0 XLON 1,289 460.60 09:42:02 00030374250TRDU0 XLON 565 460.80 09:59:50 00030374371TRDU0 XLON 1,057 459.80 10:04:06 00030374399TRDU0 XLON 1,012 460.20 10:16:23 00030374430TRDU0 XLON 525 459.40 10:24:30 00030374441TRDU0 XLON 576 459.40 10:42:15 00030374463TRDU0 XLON 557 459.20 10:42:15 00030374464TRDU0 XLON 522 459.20 10:45:46 00030374475TRDU0 XLON 345 458.40 11:07:35 00030374540TRDU0 XLON 22 458.40 11:08:47 00030374541TRDU0 XLON 523 458.40 11:08:47 00030374542TRDU0 XLON 30 457.80 11:08:47 00030374543TRDU0 XLON 11 457.80 11:08:47 00030374544TRDU0 XLON 10 457.80 11:08:47 00030374545TRDU0 XLON 477 457.80 11:08:47 00030374546TRDU0 XLON 514 458.00 11:17:43 00030374588TRDU0 XLON 612 457.00 11:36:20 00030374666TRDU0 XLON 540 456.60 11:36:21 00030374667TRDU0 XLON 510 456.60 11:36:21 00030374668TRDU0 XLON 87 457.00 11:55:46 00030374694TRDU0 XLON 529 457.40 12:04:36 00030374713TRDU0 XLON 525 457.00 12:05:41 00030374714TRDU0 XLON 207 456.80 12:12:46 00030374734TRDU0 XLON 53 456.80 12:12:46 00030374735TRDU0 XLON 18 456.80 12:12:46 00030374736TRDU0 XLON 256 456.20 12:15:25 00030374737TRDU0 XLON 45 456.20 12:15:25 00030374738TRDU0 XLON 14 456.20 12:15:25 00030374739TRDU0 XLON 214 456.20 12:15:25 00030374740TRDU0 XLON 448 457.00 12:33:11 00030374763TRDU0 XLON 83 457.00 12:33:11 00030374764TRDU0 XLON 129 457.00 12:33:11 00030374765TRDU0 XLON 221 456.60 12:34:14 00030374770TRDU0 XLON 291 456.60 12:34:14 00030374771TRDU0 XLON 45 456.40 12:34:14 00030374772TRDU0 XLON 16 457.40 12:47:47 00030374805TRDU0 XLON 30 457.40 12:47:47 00030374806TRDU0 XLON 8 457.40 12:47:47 00030374807TRDU0 XLON 528 457.40 12:48:14 00030374812TRDU0 XLON 344 457.20 12:48:14 00030374813TRDU0 XLON 177 457.20 12:48:14 00030374814TRDU0 XLON 59 457.00 12:48:14 00030374815TRDU0 XLON 20 457.00 12:48:14 00030374816TRDU0 XLON 172 457.00 12:59:53 00030374833TRDU0 XLON 13 457.00 12:59:53 00030374834TRDU0 XLON 48 457.00 12:59:53 00030374835TRDU0 XLON 16 457.00 12:59:53 00030374836TRDU0 XLON 81 457.00 12:59:53 00030374837TRDU0 XLON 3 457.00 12:59:53 00030374838TRDU0 XLON 27 457.00 12:59:53 00030374839TRDU0 XLON 876 457.00 13:02:08 00030374847TRDU0 XLON 3 455.40 13:07:20 00030374857TRDU0 XLON 528 455.40 13:07:20 00030374858TRDU0 XLON 4 457.60 13:24:54 00030374884TRDU0 XLON 18 457.60 13:24:54 00030374885TRDU0 XLON 89 457.60 13:24:54 00030374886TRDU0 XLON 523 457.60 13:26:23 00030374888TRDU0 XLON 500 457.00 13:27:57 00030374889TRDU0 XLON 529 456.80 13:35:05 00030374909TRDU0 XLON 521 456.80 13:36:59 00030374910TRDU0 XLON 555 456.40 13:37:04 00030374911TRDU0 XLON 588 456.40 13:40:57 00030374918TRDU0 XLON 547 457.00 13:53:00 00030374949TRDU0 XLON 609 456.40 13:53:00 00030374950TRDU0 XLON 561 457.00 14:04:36 00030374981TRDU0 XLON 2,166 457.60 14:24:44 00030375073TRDU0 XLON 1,120 457.60 14:24:44 00030375074TRDU0 XLON 582 457.20 14:37:06 00030375224TRDU0 XLON 573 458.00 14:42:26 00030375249TRDU0 XLON 592 457.80 14:42:26 00030375250TRDU0 XLON 519 457.80 14:42:26 00030375251TRDU0 XLON 535 458.20 14:46:38 00030375272TRDU0 XLON 539 459.40 14:55:07 00030375374TRDU0 XLON 578 460.60 14:59:28 00030375403TRDU0 XLON 565 460.40 14:59:28 00030375404TRDU0 XLON 589 459.60 15:09:18 00030375632TRDU0 XLON 302 459.00 15:09:18 00030375633TRDU0 XLON 226 459.00 15:09:18 00030375634TRDU0 XLON 1,016 457.40 15:18:28 00030375768TRDU0 XLON 240 457.00 15:18:28 00030375769TRDU0 XLON 287 457.00 15:18:28 00030375770TRDU0 XLON 595 458.00 15:30:50 00030375914TRDU0 XLON 882 458.20 15:31:06 00030375916TRDU0 XLON 384 458.20 15:41:23 00030375991TRDU0 XLON 205 458.20 15:41:23 00030375992TRDU0 XLON 101 457.40 15:44:12 00030376009TRDU0 XLON 274 457.40 15:44:12 00030376010TRDU0 XLON 414 457.40 15:44:12 00030376011TRDU0 XLON 343 457.40 15:44:12 00030376012TRDU0 XLON 420 457.40 15:44:12 00030376013TRDU0 XLON 47 457.40 15:44:12 00030376014TRDU0 XLON 600 457.00 15:57:01 00030376151TRDU0 XLON 476 457.40 16:01:05 00030376229TRDU0 XLON 111 457.40 16:01:05 00030376230TRDU0 XLON 1,082 457.80 16:03:02 00030376243TRDU0 XLON 567 458.00 16:05:05 00030376261TRDU0 XLON 580 458.00 16:05:05 00030376262TRDU0 XLON 542 458.20 16:08:14 00030376279TRDU0 XLON 96 457.60 16:16:00 00030376355TRDU0 XLON 157 458.00 16:17:00 00030376386TRDU0 XLON 373 458.00 16:17:00 00030376387TRDU0 XLON 505 458.00 16:17:00 00030376388TRDU0 XLON 486 457.20 16:19:40 00030376450TRDU0 XLON 180 457.20 16:20:10 00030376458TRDU0 XLON 207 457.20 16:21:10 00030376475TRDU0 XLON 173 457.20 16:21:38 00030376478TRDU0 XLON 198 457.20 16:22:08 00030376480TRDU0 XLON 198 457.20 16:22:40 00030376482TRDU0 XLON 246 457.00 16:23:30 00030376498TRDU0 XLON 287 457.00 16:23:30 00030376499TRDU0 XLON 249 456.80 16:26:04 00030376553TRDU0 XLON 78 456.80 16:26:07 00030376564TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 410111 EQS News ID: 2239242 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239242&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)