Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Recognized as a Leader in Four Categories of 2025 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners Report

Rackspace delivers continuous improvement through AI-driven automation and cost control

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 03, 2025TMAWS Ecosystem Partners Reportfor the U.S.: AWS Professional Services?, AWS Managed Services?, AWS Enterprise Data Modernization and AI Services?, AWS SAP Workloads. Rackspace was also identified as a Leader in two quadrants for Germany: AWS Professional Services and AWS Managed Services.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners Report is a comprehensive research study that evaluates AWS-focused service providers across multiple dimensions of cloud and AI transformation. The report benchmarks providers on their ability to deliver end-to-end AWS services, from migration and modernization to AI-driven innovation and SAP workload management.

"Rackspace Technology drives business outcomes across clients' cloud lifecycle through workload-aware migration, application modernization, cloud-native data services and AI industrialization through its proprietary Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR), RITA and ICE assets." -- ISG Provider Lens: AWS Ecosystem Partners, 2025.

"Being recognized as a Leader across multiple quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners Report demonstrates Rackspace Technology's ability to deliver comprehensive AWS professional and managed services that drive AI-led transformation at scale," said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. "These distinctions reflect our global expertise in migration, modernization, and workload optimization - helping customers accelerate innovation and achieve measurable business outcomes."

Rackspace Technology counts more than 2,700 AWS certifications worldwide with 19 AWS competencies including Generative AI.

Click here to download the full report: https://www.rackspace.com/lp/2025-isg-aws-ecosystem-partners-report

ISG Provider Lens research is produced by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

