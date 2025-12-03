SMX Public Limited: How SMX's Global Collaborations are Rewriting the Playbook for Plastics, Gold, and Industrial Materials

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / For decades, every industry has been held back by the same flaw. They rely on materials they cannot truly verify. Plastics with unverifiable recycled content, gold with unverifiable origin, metals with unverifiable purity, and packaging with unverifiable compliance. These uncertainties fuel fraud, create regulatory risk, and fracture trust between manufacturers, regulators, and consumers. SMX's (NASDAQ:SMX) collaborations are solving this problem sector by sector. Instead of improving documentation, the company is redefining the material economy itself.

In plastics, SMX is working with one of the world's largest polymer and additives producers to embed identity directly into the material. This collaboration is showing how packaging, consumer goods, and industrial polymers can carry a molecular signature that survives extrusion, reshaping, and recycling. In precious metals, SMX is collaborating with one of the most influential trade hubs in the Middle East, Dubai and the DMCC, to demonstrate how identity can follow gold across heat cycles and cross-border movement. This is closing the gap that has plagued the global gold ecosystem for decades.

Meanwhile, SMX is working together with a major gold-processing partner, Goldstrom, to validate how persistent identity can survive melting and recasting, turning precious metals into a self-authenticating asset class. In Europe, a leading advanced-materials research center is testing SMX's markers inside metals subjected to high temperature and intense processing. Their work is proving that industrial materials can retain identity even when they undergo transformations that historically erased all traceability. And in Asia, SMX is collaborating with packaging manufacturers, recyclers, and logistics companies to strengthen national circularity frameworks built on verifiable materials.

Every Collaboration Is a Proof Point

Industries built on paperwork were never designed to manage globalized supply chains. Certificates get forged. Labels fall off. QR codes don't survive recycling. Declarations depend on trust. Audits catch problems only after damage occurs. That system worked when materials stayed local and transformations were simple. It collapses under modern complexity.

SMX's partners are demonstrating that the old model is no longer viable. Plastics can now prove the recycled content claims written on their packaging. Gold can now preserve its history even after entering a furnace. Metals can carry identity across alloying, machining, and reshaping. And packaging can confirm compliance through embedded identity instead of voluntary reporting.

This is how the verification economy forms. Industries do not shift because regulations demand it. They shift because proof becomes the only way to stay competitive.

Value, Trust, and Pricing Are About to Be Rewritten Across Global Materials

When materials carry identity, markets change. Verified plastics command higher premiums and move faster through recycling channels. Verified gold attracts more liquidity and reduces compliance risk for sovereign buyers. Verified metals eliminate production failures caused by inconsistent purity. Verified packaging simplifies compliance for entire industries.

These advantages reshape pricing power. Companies using verified inputs gain trust from regulators and customers. Those relying on unverifiable materials face uncertainty and increased risk. The verification economy rewards clarity and punishes opacity.

SMX's collaborations are not chasing ESG trends or regulatory cycles. They are rewriting how industries define trust and value. The world is learning that materials that can speak for themselves outcompete materials that rely on claims.

And SMX is the one giving those materials a voice.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

