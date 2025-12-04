Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 09:15
5,300 Euro
+2,91 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,65012:01
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      463.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      456.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      458.1145p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,618,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,428,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 458.1145

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
699               457.00     08:04:00          00030376995TRDU0      XLON 
 
431               457.00     08:04:00          00030376996TRDU0      XLON 
 
371               456.80     08:29:20          00030377075TRDU0      XLON 
 
243               456.80     08:29:20          00030377076TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               456.80     08:29:20          00030377077TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               456.00     08:34:15          00030377092TRDU0      XLON 
 
936               457.00     08:41:36          00030377106TRDU0      XLON 
 
261               458.00     08:55:00          00030377187TRDU0      XLON 
 
314               458.00     08:55:00          00030377190TRDU0      XLON 
 
348               457.80     09:00:20          00030377212TRDU0      XLON 
 
615               457.80     09:00:20          00030377213TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                457.60     09:10:02          00030377255TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               457.60     09:10:02          00030377256TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               457.40     09:10:02          00030377257TRDU0      XLON 
 
45                457.40     09:10:02          00030377258TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                457.20     09:16:40          00030377285TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               457.20     09:16:44          00030377286TRDU0      XLON 
 
96                457.20     09:16:44          00030377287TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               456.40     09:35:07          00030377391TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               456.20     09:35:07          00030377392TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,077              456.00     09:40:04          00030377409TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               456.00     09:57:37          00030377470TRDU0      XLON 
 
449               457.40     10:09:50          00030377524TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                457.40     10:09:50          00030377525TRDU0      XLON 
 
89                458.00     10:16:47          00030377528TRDU0      XLON 
 
53                458.00     10:16:47          00030377529TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               458.00     10:18:37          00030377532TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                457.40     10:23:17          00030377539TRDU0      XLON 
 
31                457.40     10:23:17          00030377540TRDU0      XLON 
 
42                457.40     10:23:17          00030377541TRDU0      XLON 
 
33                457.40     10:23:17          00030377542TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                457.40     10:29:55          00030377549TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               457.60     10:33:25          00030377550TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,952              457.60     10:33:25          00030377551TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               458.20     10:59:48          00030377608TRDU0      XLON 
 
304               458.00     10:59:48          00030377609TRDU0      XLON 
 
347               458.00     10:59:48          00030377610TRDU0      XLON 
 
343               458.60     11:23:41          00030377689TRDU0      XLON 
 
197               458.60     11:23:41          00030377690TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                458.60     11:23:41          00030377691TRDU0      XLON 
 
67                457.40     11:23:41          00030377692TRDU0      XLON 
 
324               457.40     11:23:41          00030377693TRDU0      XLON 
 
211               457.40     11:23:41          00030377694TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               457.20     11:23:43          00030377695TRDU0      XLON 
 
396               457.20     11:23:43          00030377696TRDU0      XLON 
 
647               456.80     11:35:34          00030377706TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               456.40     11:35:34          00030377707TRDU0      XLON 
 
70                456.20     11:58:58          00030377744TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                456.40     12:10:44          00030377747TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                456.40     12:10:44          00030377748TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               456.40     12:13:48          00030377752TRDU0      XLON 
 
935               456.40     12:13:48          00030377753TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,030              456.40     12:13:48          00030377754TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                456.40     12:13:48          00030377755TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               458.00     12:41:23          00030377792TRDU0      XLON 
 
61                458.00     12:41:23          00030377793TRDU0      XLON 
 
262               458.00     12:41:24          00030377794TRDU0      XLON 
 
168               458.20     12:48:05          00030377812TRDU0      XLON 
 
160               458.60     12:50:11          00030377827TRDU0      XLON 
 
169               458.60     12:50:11          00030377828TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,003              457.80     12:52:29          00030377837TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               457.00     12:57:42          00030377840TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               457.00     13:16:00          00030377983TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               457.00     13:16:00          00030377984TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               457.40     13:26:33          00030378021TRDU0      XLON 
 
425               457.40     13:31:32          00030378031TRDU0      XLON 
 
682               457.40     13:31:32          00030378032TRDU0      XLON 
 
399               457.00     13:34:28          00030378033TRDU0      XLON 
 
113               457.00     13:34:28          00030378034TRDU0      XLON
627               457.00     13:41:16          00030378054TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               456.40     13:47:59          00030378077TRDU0      XLON 
 
237               456.40     13:53:57          00030378086TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               456.40     13:53:57          00030378087TRDU0      XLON 
 
247               456.40     13:53:57          00030378088TRDU0      XLON 
 
396               456.20     13:56:07          00030378090TRDU0      XLON 
 
463               456.20     14:04:15          00030378095TRDU0      XLON 
 
238               456.60     14:15:45          00030378162TRDU0      XLON 
 
61                456.60     14:15:45          00030378163TRDU0      XLON 
 
308               456.60     14:15:45          00030378164TRDU0      XLON 
 
406               456.20     14:16:11          00030378167TRDU0      XLON 
 
117               456.20     14:16:11          00030378168TRDU0      XLON 
 
271               456.60     14:26:44          00030378186TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               457.00     14:29:07          00030378192TRDU0      XLON 
 
432               456.40     14:29:10          00030378193TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,134              456.40     14:29:10          00030378194TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               458.20     14:44:17          00030378235TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               458.20     14:44:17          00030378238TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               458.00     14:44:17          00030378236TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               458.00     14:44:17          00030378237TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               458.00     14:44:17          00030378239TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,091              457.40     15:01:10          00030378286TRDU0      XLON 
 
141               457.20     15:01:10          00030378287TRDU0      XLON 
 
429               457.20     15:01:10          00030378288TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                458.20     15:13:00          00030378429TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               458.20     15:13:00          00030378430TRDU0      XLON 
 
196               458.20     15:13:00          00030378431TRDU0      XLON 
 
125               458.20     15:13:00          00030378432TRDU0      XLON 
 
138               458.20     15:13:00          00030378433TRDU0      XLON 
 
402               458.20     15:13:00          00030378434TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               458.00     15:13:01          00030378435TRDU0      XLON 
 
431               457.60     15:13:22          00030378443TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                457.60     15:13:22          00030378444TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                457.60     15:13:22          00030378445TRDU0      XLON 
 
243               459.80     15:22:08          00030378544TRDU0      XLON 
 
91                459.80     15:22:08          00030378545TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                459.80     15:22:08          00030378546TRDU0      XLON 
 
152               459.80     15:22:08          00030378547TRDU0      XLON 
 
274               460.40     15:25:13          00030378613TRDU0      XLON 
 
254               460.40     15:25:15          00030378614TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               460.40     15:25:15          00030378615TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               460.00     15:35:49          00030378748TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               459.80     15:48:14          00030378880TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,014              459.80     15:48:14          00030378886TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,012              459.60     15:48:14          00030378887TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               459.40     15:54:57          00030378935TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               459.40     15:56:17          00030378944TRDU0      XLON 
 
616               462.20     16:07:17          00030379027TRDU0      XLON 
 
89                462.20     16:07:17          00030379028TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               462.20     16:07:17          00030379029TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,155              463.60     16:10:33          00030379049TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               463.00     16:12:28          00030379054TRDU0      XLON 
 
95                463.20     16:15:45          00030379088TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               463.40     16:16:24          00030379098TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               462.20     16:21:11          00030379131TRDU0      XLON 
 
611               462.40     16:26:34          00030379145TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                462.20     16:26:34          00030379146TRDU0      XLON 
 
128               462.60     16:27:42          00030379151TRDU0      XLON 
 
639               462.60     16:28:05          00030379158TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 410260 
EQS News ID:  2240026 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240026&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
