Molten Ventures posted a solid 7.9% NAV per share total return in H126, supported by a c 6% constant currency increase in gross portfolio value (driven by operational performance and in some cases improving market multiples) and a c 2% NAV accretion from buybacks. Standout return drivers were two spacetech businesses (ICEYE and Isar Aerospace), fintech Revolut, digital asset custody business Ledger and AI-powered, cloud-based phone platform Aircall. Molten maintains a good realisation pace, with £62m in proceeds in H126, representing 4.5% of opening gross portfolio value (broadly in line with its through-the-cycle target of 10% per year). Management highlighted improving visibility on further realisations. Molten's shares currently trade at a 36% discount to NAV.

