Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 495.20p Highest price paid per share: 479.00p Lowest price paid per share: 486.3802p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,118,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,928,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 486.3802

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 544 481.20 08:09:27 00030416020TRDU0 XLON 402 481.20 08:15:40 00030416054TRDU0 XLON 538 483.00 08:19:59 00030416084TRDU0 XLON 1,088 482.40 08:19:59 00030416085TRDU0 XLON 1,691 483.20 08:43:26 00030416170TRDU0 XLON 531 481.20 08:47:40 00030416174TRDU0 XLON 550 481.20 08:54:01 00030416190TRDU0 XLON 544 482.00 09:35:00 00030416272TRDU0 XLON 517 482.00 09:35:00 00030416273TRDU0 XLON 758 482.00 09:35:00 00030416274TRDU0 XLON 783 482.00 09:35:01 00030416275TRDU0 XLON 70 482.00 09:35:01 00030416276TRDU0 XLON 514 482.00 09:35:01 00030416277TRDU0 XLON 1,047 481.20 09:54:14 00030416326TRDU0 XLON 206 481.00 09:54:14 00030416327TRDU0 XLON 40 481.00 09:54:14 00030416328TRDU0 XLON 11 481.00 09:54:14 00030416329TRDU0 XLON 297 481.00 09:54:14 00030416330TRDU0 XLON 611 481.20 10:15:10 00030416390TRDU0 XLON 700 483.00 10:40:25 00030416443TRDU0 XLON 959 483.00 10:40:25 00030416444TRDU0 XLON 1,246 483.00 10:40:25 00030416445TRDU0 XLON 516 482.60 11:00:08 00030416483TRDU0 XLON 566 482.60 11:11:49 00030416501TRDU0 XLON 1,009 481.20 11:12:19 00030416502TRDU0 XLON 672 480.40 11:35:10 00030416568TRDU0 XLON 531 480.40 11:45:37 00030416588TRDU0 XLON 531 480.80 11:53:59 00030416614TRDU0 XLON 458 481.20 12:00:14 00030416634TRDU0 XLON 449 481.20 12:00:14 00030416635TRDU0 XLON 68 481.20 12:00:14 00030416636TRDU0 XLON 99 481.20 12:00:14 00030416637TRDU0 XLON 523 481.20 12:00:14 00030416638TRDU0 XLON 283 481.00 12:19:56 00030416693TRDU0 XLON 380 481.00 12:19:56 00030416694TRDU0 XLON 292 481.00 12:19:56 00030416695TRDU0 XLON 149 481.00 12:19:56 00030416696TRDU0 XLON 401 479.00 12:26:17 00030416713TRDU0 XLON 599 479.80 12:29:05 00030416718TRDU0 XLON 551 487.40 12:55:28 00030416795TRDU0 XLON 300 488.20 13:02:28 00030416811TRDU0 XLON 302 488.20 13:02:28 00030416812TRDU0 XLON 16 488.00 13:02:28 00030416813TRDU0 XLON 3 488.00 13:02:28 00030416814TRDU0 XLON 608 488.00 13:02:28 00030416815TRDU0 XLON 72 486.40 13:16:30 00030416951TRDU0 XLON 58 486.40 13:16:30 00030416952TRDU0 XLON 23 486.40 13:16:30 00030416953TRDU0 XLON 167 486.40 13:16:30 00030416954TRDU0 XLON 193 486.40 13:16:30 00030416955TRDU0 XLON 7 486.40 13:22:54 00030416981TRDU0 XLON 17 486.40 13:22:54 00030416982TRDU0 XLON 73 486.40 13:23:14 00030416983TRDU0 XLON 580 486.40 13:23:59 00030416987TRDU0 XLON 864 485.80 13:28:24 00030417004TRDU0 XLON 242 485.80 13:28:24 00030417005TRDU0 XLON 524 486.40 13:41:03 00030417085TRDU0 XLON 516 486.00 13:41:03 00030417086TRDU0 XLON 524 486.00 13:41:03 00030417087TRDU0 XLON 568 486.00 13:41:03 00030417088TRDU0 XLON 311 484.20 13:52:34 00030417123TRDU0 XLON 263 484.20 13:52:34 00030417124TRDU0 XLON 168 487.20 14:08:24 00030417200TRDU0 XLON 441 487.20 14:08:24 00030417201TRDU0 XLON 1,542 487.60 14:11:25 00030417214TRDU0 XLON 548 487.20 14:31:13 00030417356TRDU0 XLON 59 489.00 14:36:15 00030417415TRDU0 XLON 547 489.00 14:56:56 00030417556TRDU0 XLON 547 489.00 14:56:56 00030417557TRDU0 XLON 867 489.00 14:56:56 00030417558TRDU0 XLON 527 489.00 14:56:56 00030417559TRDU0 XLON 561 489.00 14:56:56 00030417560TRDU0 XLON 707 489.00 14:56:56 00030417561TRDU0 XLON 830 489.00 14:56:56 00030417562TRDU0 XLON 552 489.40 15:02:09 00030417609TRDU0 XLON 539 489.40 15:02:09 00030417610TRDU0 XLON 607 489.60 15:02:09 00030417611TRDU0 XLON 25 494.00 15:15:01 00030417736TRDU0 XLON 597 494.00 15:15:01 00030417737TRDU0 XLON 592 493.80 15:15:01 00030417738TRDU0 XLON 585 492.00 15:17:45 00030417773TRDU0 XLON 224 491.40 15:28:50 00030417881TRDU0 XLON 290 491.40 15:28:50 00030417883TRDU0 XLON 276 490.80 15:29:27 00030417886TRDU0 XLON 265 490.80 15:30:02 00030417900TRDU0 XLON 398 490.60 15:32:22 00030417915TRDU0 XLON 161 490.60 15:32:22 00030417916TRDU0 XLON 609 488.80 15:37:38 00030417955TRDU0 XLON 571 488.40 15:37:38 00030417956TRDU0 XLON 132 486.40 15:44:30 00030418050TRDU0 XLON 403 486.40 15:44:30 00030418051TRDU0 XLON 539 488.60 15:53:19 00030418210TRDU0 XLON 1,806 491.40 15:56:46 00030418250TRDU0 XLON 85 495.00 16:09:45 00030418474TRDU0 XLON 466 495.00 16:10:03 00030418476TRDU0 XLON 618 495.00 16:10:03 00030418477TRDU0 XLON 103 494.20 16:13:06 00030418525TRDU0 XLON 363 494.20 16:13:06 00030418526TRDU0 XLON 466 494.20 16:13:06 00030418527TRDU0 XLON 563 494.40 16:14:57 00030418556TRDU0 XLON 587 494.20 16:14:57 00030418557TRDU0 XLON 512 494.00 16:20:03 00030418683TRDU0 XLON 587 494.40 16:21:58 00030418733TRDU0 XLON 522 494.00 16:22:00 00030418734TRDU0 XLON 658 495.20 16:25:03 00030418771TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

