Donnerstag, 18.12.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
18.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      495.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      479.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      486.3802p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,118,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,928,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 486.3802

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
544               481.20     08:09:27          00030416020TRDU0      XLON 
 
402               481.20     08:15:40          00030416054TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               483.00     08:19:59          00030416084TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,088              482.40     08:19:59          00030416085TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,691              483.20     08:43:26          00030416170TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               481.20     08:47:40          00030416174TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               481.20     08:54:01          00030416190TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               482.00     09:35:00          00030416272TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               482.00     09:35:00          00030416273TRDU0      XLON 
 
758               482.00     09:35:00          00030416274TRDU0      XLON 
 
783               482.00     09:35:01          00030416275TRDU0      XLON 
 
70                482.00     09:35:01          00030416276TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               482.00     09:35:01          00030416277TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,047              481.20     09:54:14          00030416326TRDU0      XLON 
 
206               481.00     09:54:14          00030416327TRDU0      XLON 
 
40                481.00     09:54:14          00030416328TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                481.00     09:54:14          00030416329TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               481.00     09:54:14          00030416330TRDU0      XLON 
 
611               481.20     10:15:10          00030416390TRDU0      XLON 
 
700               483.00     10:40:25          00030416443TRDU0      XLON 
 
959               483.00     10:40:25          00030416444TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,246              483.00     10:40:25          00030416445TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               482.60     11:00:08          00030416483TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               482.60     11:11:49          00030416501TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,009              481.20     11:12:19          00030416502TRDU0      XLON 
 
672               480.40     11:35:10          00030416568TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               480.40     11:45:37          00030416588TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               480.80     11:53:59          00030416614TRDU0      XLON 
 
458               481.20     12:00:14          00030416634TRDU0      XLON 
 
449               481.20     12:00:14          00030416635TRDU0      XLON 
 
68                481.20     12:00:14          00030416636TRDU0      XLON 
 
99                481.20     12:00:14          00030416637TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               481.20     12:00:14          00030416638TRDU0      XLON 
 
283               481.00     12:19:56          00030416693TRDU0      XLON 
 
380               481.00     12:19:56          00030416694TRDU0      XLON 
 
292               481.00     12:19:56          00030416695TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               481.00     12:19:56          00030416696TRDU0      XLON 
 
401               479.00     12:26:17          00030416713TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               479.80     12:29:05          00030416718TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               487.40     12:55:28          00030416795TRDU0      XLON 
 
300               488.20     13:02:28          00030416811TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               488.20     13:02:28          00030416812TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                488.00     13:02:28          00030416813TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                488.00     13:02:28          00030416814TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               488.00     13:02:28          00030416815TRDU0      XLON 
 
72                486.40     13:16:30          00030416951TRDU0      XLON 
 
58                486.40     13:16:30          00030416952TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                486.40     13:16:30          00030416953TRDU0      XLON 
 
167               486.40     13:16:30          00030416954TRDU0      XLON 
 
193               486.40     13:16:30          00030416955TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                486.40     13:22:54          00030416981TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                486.40     13:22:54          00030416982TRDU0      XLON 
 
73                486.40     13:23:14          00030416983TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               486.40     13:23:59          00030416987TRDU0      XLON 
 
864               485.80     13:28:24          00030417004TRDU0      XLON 
 
242               485.80     13:28:24          00030417005TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               486.40     13:41:03          00030417085TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               486.00     13:41:03          00030417086TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               486.00     13:41:03          00030417087TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               486.00     13:41:03          00030417088TRDU0      XLON 
 
311               484.20     13:52:34          00030417123TRDU0      XLON 
 
263               484.20     13:52:34          00030417124TRDU0      XLON 
 
168               487.20     14:08:24          00030417200TRDU0      XLON 
 
441               487.20     14:08:24          00030417201TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,542              487.60     14:11:25          00030417214TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               487.20     14:31:13          00030417356TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                489.00     14:36:15          00030417415TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               489.00     14:56:56          00030417556TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               489.00     14:56:56          00030417557TRDU0      XLON
867               489.00     14:56:56          00030417558TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               489.00     14:56:56          00030417559TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               489.00     14:56:56          00030417560TRDU0      XLON 
 
707               489.00     14:56:56          00030417561TRDU0      XLON 
 
830               489.00     14:56:56          00030417562TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               489.40     15:02:09          00030417609TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               489.40     15:02:09          00030417610TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               489.60     15:02:09          00030417611TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                494.00     15:15:01          00030417736TRDU0      XLON 
 
597               494.00     15:15:01          00030417737TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               493.80     15:15:01          00030417738TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               492.00     15:17:45          00030417773TRDU0      XLON 
 
224               491.40     15:28:50          00030417881TRDU0      XLON 
 
290               491.40     15:28:50          00030417883TRDU0      XLON 
 
276               490.80     15:29:27          00030417886TRDU0      XLON 
 
265               490.80     15:30:02          00030417900TRDU0      XLON 
 
398               490.60     15:32:22          00030417915TRDU0      XLON 
 
161               490.60     15:32:22          00030417916TRDU0      XLON 
 
609               488.80     15:37:38          00030417955TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               488.40     15:37:38          00030417956TRDU0      XLON 
 
132               486.40     15:44:30          00030418050TRDU0      XLON 
 
403               486.40     15:44:30          00030418051TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               488.60     15:53:19          00030418210TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,806              491.40     15:56:46          00030418250TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                495.00     16:09:45          00030418474TRDU0      XLON 
 
466               495.00     16:10:03          00030418476TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               495.00     16:10:03          00030418477TRDU0      XLON 
 
103               494.20     16:13:06          00030418525TRDU0      XLON 
 
363               494.20     16:13:06          00030418526TRDU0      XLON 
 
466               494.20     16:13:06          00030418527TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               494.40     16:14:57          00030418556TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               494.20     16:14:57          00030418557TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               494.00     16:20:03          00030418683TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               494.40     16:21:58          00030418733TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               494.00     16:22:00          00030418734TRDU0      XLON 
 
658               495.20     16:25:03          00030418771TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 411837 
EQS News ID:  2247718 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2247718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
