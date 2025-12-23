Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 09:59
5,500 Euro
+0,92 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,95011:45
Dow Jones News
23.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      497.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      488.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      491.1586p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,243,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,803,330.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 491.1586

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
344               497.20     08:13:48          00030423239TRDU0      XLON 
 
148               497.20     08:13:48          00030423238TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,464              495.60     08:13:49          00030423240TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               494.40     08:33:52          00030423274TRDU0      XLON 
 
136               494.40     08:33:52          00030423275TRDU0      XLON 
 
775               493.40     08:36:06          00030423277TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               490.60     08:46:46          00030423296TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               491.80     09:04:36          00030423323TRDU0      XLON 
 
292               491.80     09:11:46          00030423346TRDU0      XLON 
 
153               491.80     09:11:46          00030423345TRDU0      XLON 
 
43                491.80     09:11:46          00030423347TRDU0      XLON 
 
773               491.00     09:11:46          00030423348TRDU0      XLON 
 
474               491.00     09:11:46          00030423349TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               491.60     09:32:33          00030423361TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               491.60     09:39:14          00030423365TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                490.80     09:46:42          00030423388TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               490.80     09:46:42          00030423389TRDU0      XLON 
 
323               490.60     09:53:38          00030423406TRDU0      XLON 
 
266               490.60     09:53:38          00030423407TRDU0      XLON 
 
616               490.40     10:01:04          00030423419TRDU0      XLON 
 
284               490.40     10:09:00          00030423426TRDU0      XLON 
 
153               490.40     10:09:00          00030423427TRDU0      XLON 
 
138               490.40     10:09:00          00030423428TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               490.40     10:16:39          00030423435TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,346              489.60     10:18:15          00030423464TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               489.40     10:24:03          00030423465TRDU0      XLON 
 
136               492.00     10:50:13          00030423485TRDU0      XLON 
 
113               492.00     10:50:13          00030423484TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               491.40     10:50:14          00030423486TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               492.00     11:01:48          00030423494TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               491.40     11:01:49          00030423495TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,075              490.80     11:15:52          00030423516TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               490.80     11:15:52          00030423517TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               490.20     11:25:18          00030423599TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,224              492.00     12:04:59          00030423652TRDU0      XLON 
 
613               492.00     12:08:44          00030423663TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,569              491.20     12:09:59          00030423665TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               491.80     12:39:39          00030423705TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               491.80     12:46:34          00030423710TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               491.80     12:53:46          00030423726TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               491.00     12:55:40          00030423731TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               490.80     12:55:40          00030423730TRDU0      XLON 
 
614               490.80     13:14:22          00030423751TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,074              490.20     13:14:22          00030423752TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               489.20     13:26:22          00030423789TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               488.80     13:36:09          00030423881TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               488.80     13:36:09          00030423880TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               489.40     13:49:26          00030423983TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               489.40     13:54:51          00030424026TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               489.40     14:02:10          00030424055TRDU0      XLON 
 
968               488.60     14:06:03          00030424062TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               488.60     14:06:03          00030424061TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               489.20     14:15:31          00030424074TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               489.20     14:15:31          00030424073TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               491.20     14:32:04          00030424093TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                491.80     14:37:44          00030424098TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                491.80     14:37:44          00030424099TRDU0      XLON 
 
922               491.80     14:37:50          00030424101TRDU0      XLON 
 
200               491.80     14:37:50          00030424100TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,009              491.60     14:39:03          00030424102TRDU0      XLON 
 
898               491.40     14:43:21          00030424103TRDU0      XLON 
 
622               491.20     14:43:21          00030424104TRDU0      XLON 
 
591               490.00     14:53:31          00030424163TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               489.60     14:53:31          00030424164TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               490.40     15:03:43          00030424204TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               491.00     15:08:35          00030424209TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,093              491.20     15:17:51          00030424246TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,054              491.20     15:17:51          00030424245TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               491.20     15:17:51          00030424244TRDU0      XLON
553               489.40     15:21:15          00030424247TRDU0      XLON 
 
354               491.00     15:34:23          00030424255TRDU0      XLON 
 
203               491.00     15:34:23          00030424256TRDU0      XLON 
 
591               490.40     15:38:21          00030424258TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,524              490.00     15:38:59          00030424259TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                490.00     15:38:59          00030424260TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,050              492.20     15:54:14          00030424270TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               492.40     15:54:14          00030424268TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               492.80     15:54:14          00030424271TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               492.80     15:54:14          00030424269TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               492.20     16:10:45          00030424290TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               491.80     16:10:45          00030424291TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,199              491.80     16:17:02          00030424299TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               491.80     16:17:02          00030424297TRDU0      XLON 
 
399               491.80     16:17:02          00030424298TRDU0      XLON 
 
664               491.00     16:22:46          00030424388TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               491.00     16:22:46          00030424387TRDU0      XLON 
 
814               491.80     16:29:25          00030424401TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 412453 
EQS News ID:  2250448 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250448&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
